October Reflections at The Baker House 1650: Autumn Moments, Creative Gatherings & Cozy Evenings

As East Hampton settles into its golden season, the landmark inn celebrates a month of culture, community, and comfort

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Hamptons trade their summer shimmer for the quiet glow of fall, The Baker House 1650 has emerged as East Hampton’s warm heart this October, hosting a full calendar of spirited events that blend refinement with local tradition. From fireside aperitivos and afternoon teas to culinary explorations and creative workshops, the month has unfolded like a storybook of autumn experiences.Guests and locals alike embraced the Aperitivo Sunset Happy Hours held Thursdays through Saturdays, gathering under the wisteria-draped terrace for seasonal cocktails at golden hour.And for those seeking the final highlights of the season, there’s still more ahead. Sip & Paint on Friday, October 24th (3:00pm – 5:00pm) will invite guests to pair art and wine in a relaxed, fireside setting, while Gentleman’s Weekend, taking place Saturday, October 25th – Sunday, October 26th, offers a curated retreat celebrating camaraderie, style, and quiet indulgence amid the inn’s cozy interiors. Presented by Paz Lifestyle × The Baker House 1650, Timeless Craft introduces the first chapter of an ongoing series devoted to craftsmanship, design, and the art of refined living.Guests will discover a two-day curated journey through fashion, art, and hospitality: from bespoke tailoring by Rishabh Manocha and functional art by Slicelab to Peruvian textiles by Kuna and Ayni, every experience is framed within the timeless charm of East Hampton’s most beloved historic boutique hotel. Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy complimentary tastings and experiences will be offered by Martingale Cognac, Montecristo, Alma Kaffee, Le Chic Patissier, Levain Bakery, caviar tastings by Altima, and local oysters from Hamptons Chucker Company. The atmosphere invites connection between maker and guest, heritage and modernity, refinement and warmth.Set within a 17th-century Cotswold-inspired manor at 181 Main Street, The Baker House 1650 continues to serve as East Hampton’s emblem of understated luxury. With more than a dozen fireplaces, plush throws, and spa amenities, every corner tells a story of warmth and timeless hospitality. Whether journaling by the fire, enjoying a garden stroll, or relaxing in the spa’s indoor pool, guests experience autumn in its purest form.Some of the other experiences held at The Baker House 1650 included Afternoon Tea on October 5th which brought elegance and conversation back to Main Street, while Fondue Nights (both cheese and chocolate) added a sweet, fireside indulgence that perfectly complemented the crisp coastal air. Mid-month, the inn transported guests with A Taste of Peru, a culinary evening celebrating international flavors and conversation. Journaling Workshop attendees on October 18th found creative inspiration in the property’s English gardens, surrounded by turning leaves and ivy-covered walls—a quintessential East End moment.As October draws to a close, The Baker House 1650 stands as both a reflection of the season and an invitation to linger, a place where tradition meets tranquility and every day feels like a chapter worth savoring.See website for full calendar details at www.bakerhouse1650.com/upcoming-events About The Baker House 1650:Nestled in the beautiful, historic Village of East Hampton, NY, The Baker House 1650 is a masterpiece of 17th Century Cotswold-inspired architecture. Throughout the property, guests find a sense of historical legacy and majestic aura from the classic inspired English manor. There’s a balance of old-world charm with modern conveniences and amenities. For more information, please visit www.bakerhouse1650.com IG: @bakerhouse1650 | F: thebakerhouse1650 | X / T: @thebakerhouse

