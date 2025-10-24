Point-of-Care Ultrasound Market Set to Reach US$4.6 Billion by 2033 Amid Rising Demand for Rapid Diagnostics

point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) market

AI-powered handheld and trolley-based ultrasound devices drive faster, more accurate bedside imaging, revolutionizing patient care worldwide.

The evolution of portable ultrasound devices embodies healthcare’s shift toward mobility, speed, and precision making real-time diagnostics accessible from hospitals to home care settings.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) market has witnessed significant growth driven by the increasing need for rapid, accurate imaging at the patient's bedside. Valued at US$ 1.99 billion in 2023, the market rose to US$ 2.16 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 4.60 billion by 2033, expanding at a robust CAGR of 8.8% during 2025-2033, according to DataM Intelligence. This growth is fueled primarily by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in AI-assisted imaging, wireless technology integration, handheld device proliferation, and enhanced healthcare infrastructure, especially in emerging economies. Portable ultrasound devices offer real-time, high-resolution images that improve diagnostic speed and clinical decision-making, making them indispensable in hospitals, clinics, and remote healthcare delivery. The dominant market segment is the trolley-based device category, which accounts for about 61.7% of the market share due to their versatility and suitability for multi-department use in hospitals. Geographically, North America leads with approximately 42.8% of global revenue, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread adoption. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region (21.8% market share) because of expanding healthcare access, rising disease prevalence, and increased investments in portable imaging technology.Key Highlights from the Report➤ The global point-of-care ultrasound market is projected to nearly double from US$ 2.16 billion in 2024 to US$ 4.60 billion by 2033.➤ North America leads the market with the highest revenue share of approximately 42.8% in 2024.➤ Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, fueled by healthcare investments in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.➤ Trolley-based ultrasound devices dominate the market with 61.7% share due to their robustness and multi-departmental use.➤ Handheld devices are the fastest-growing segment, driven by compactness, wireless connectivity, and AI-assisted imaging.➤ Technological advances like cloud integration and telemedicine applications are expanding market adoption and utility.Market SegmentationBy product type, the market is divided primarily between trolley-based and handheld ultrasound devices. Trolley-based systems hold the largest share due to their comprehensive imaging capabilities and suitability for diverse clinical applications including cardiac, abdominal, and musculoskeletal imaging. Their adaptability across emergency rooms, ICUs, and surgical suites makes them indispensable in institutional healthcare centers.Handheld ultrasound devices, meanwhile, represent the fastest-growing segment, favored for their portability, ease of use, and suitability for bedside assessments. The integration of smartphone compatibility and AI-assisted imaging enhances diagnostic accuracy, making these devices ideal for point-of-care settings, telemedicine, home care, and rural healthcare access.By application, portable ultrasounds are used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, with diagnostic imaging in emergency care, critical care, and obstetrics being the primary use cases. Therapeutic applications, though less dominant, remain important in guiding minimally invasive procedures.End-users include hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare settings. Large hospitals tend to favor trolley-based systems for high patient throughput, while outpatient clinics and home healthcare environments increasingly adopt handheld devices.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here:Regional InsightsIn North America, advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of point-of-care imaging, and the presence of major ultrasound manufacturers such as GE Healthcare, Philips, and Fujifilm Sonosite enable the region to capture the largest market share. The emphasis on rapid diagnostics in emergency and critical care settings and well-established reimbursement policies further fuel adoption.Europe holds a substantial share as well, supported by well-regulated healthcare systems and strong R&D initiatives focusing on AI-enabled imaging. Broad adoption of both trolley-based and handheld devices across hospitals and specialty clinics keeps demand steady.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, propelled by expanding healthcare access, increasing chronic and acute disease prevalence, and rising government and private investments in diagnostic infrastructure. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea support rapid adoption of portable and handheld ultrasound systems to meet their growing point-of-care diagnostic needs. Telemedicine integration and improving affordability catalyze further growth in this region.Market DynamicsMarket DriversThe key growth driver is the rising demand for rapid diagnostics to enable timely bedside imaging. Point-of-care ultrasound supports quick assessment of critical conditions like trauma, cardiac emergencies, and obstetric complications, reducing reliance on traditional radiology departments and cutting diagnosis times from hours to minutes. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders and diabetes also boosts demand, as frequent and rapid imaging is essential for ongoing monitoring and intervention.Market RestraintsHigh capital and ongoing maintenance costs pose adoption challenges, especially for small clinics and low-resource settings. The expense of advanced devices combined with training requirements can delay procurement, limiting market penetration despite clear clinical benefits.Market OpportunitiesIntegration of portable ultrasound devices with telemedicine and homecare provides new avenues for growth. Technological innovations like AI-driven imaging, wireless connectivity, handheld formats, and cloud-based data sharing improve usability, diagnostic precision, and workflow efficiency. Expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness in emerging economies further present growth potential.

Company Insights
• GE HealthCare
• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
• FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc.
• Canon Medical Systems Corporation
• BenQ Medical Technology Corp.
• DrSono
• Butterfly Network, Inc.
• Clarius
• Konica Minolta, Inc.
• CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

Recent developments:
✅ In June 2025, Royal Philips launched the Flash Ultrasound System 5100 POC, a portable ultrasound designed for anesthesia, critical care, emergency, and musculoskeletal applications, incorporating smart automation and an intuitive touchscreen for improved diagnostics. Advancements in device technology, including handheld formats and AI integration, are expanding the market’s reach across emergency, critical care, and outpatient settings. While high costs constrain adoption among smaller healthcare providers, the growing integration with telemedicine and homecare, coupled with expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, promises long-term expansion. Market leaders and innovators continue to develop sophisticated solutions that enhance clinical workflow and improve patient outcomes, securing the market’s role as a vital component of modern healthcare systems.

