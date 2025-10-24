Beyond the Transplant: How Two Decades of Specialized Care at KFSHRC Led to a World-First Cure

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a young girl with a life-threatening clotting disorder first arrived at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) more than two decades ago, no one could predict that her case would one day rewrite medical history. Diagnosed with congenital plasminogen deficiency, a condition so rare that only a few dozen cases are documented worldwide, she required round-the-clock care from infancy.For 22 years, KFSHRC’s teams supported her through every stage of life, from infancy to adolescence and adulthood, monitoring blood chemistry, managing recurrent complications, and safeguarding her vision with specialized eye therapy. Behind each intervention stood a network of hematologists, surgeons, nurses, pharmacists, and technologists, all connected through a single purpose: to sustain her quality of life until a cure could be found.That moment came when the hospital performed the world’s first liver transplant for the condition, transforming two decades of maintenance therapy into a definitive cure. The procedure, led by KFSHRC’s transplant team, marked not just a surgical triumph but the culmination of a lifelong partnership between caregivers, scientists, and a determined family.Her father’s words capture the emotional weight of the journey: “My daughter suffered from the moment she was born. We lived in continuous worry until God opened a door of hope.” His statement, simple yet profound, mirrors what thousands of families across the Kingdom experience as they navigate complex, chronic diseases supported by Saudi Arabia’s healthcare system.The case also underscores the Kingdom’s investment in long term patient care. For years, her therapy, including regular plasminogen infusions and vision saving drops, cost more than 1.6 million U.S. dollars annually, fully covered by the Saudi government. That commitment reflects a national philosophy where medicine extends beyond treatment to the preservation of life, dignity, and hope.Today, the patient’s recovery stands as a testament to KFSHRC’s approach to precision medicine: integrating genetics, advanced surgery, and sustained multidisciplinary care to turn what once seemed impossible into a new clinical possibility. The achievement demonstrates how continuity of care can lead not just to survival, but to discovery.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025, and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation driven care.

Breakthrough Treatment Ends 22 Years of Pain

