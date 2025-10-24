NEW DION ALBUM THE ROCK ‘N’ ROLL PHILOSOPHER - OUT TODAY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new album from first generation rock and roller Dion DiMucci is out today on all digital platforms and CD. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher, a16-track set, is an amalgam of new material, some recent offerings, as well as songs that have been part of Dion’s repertoire dating back seven decades. ORDER the CD. The album, out from KTBA Records, as were his previous three albums, is an extension of the similarly titled book that Dion co-authored with Adam Jablin, published earlier this year. Today’s release was preceded by the video launch of two tracks: the all-new “Gangster of Love” and a new version of the classic “Abraham, Martin and John.” Which you can watch HERE STREAM The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher Album.Dion discussed his vision for the album with Billboard’s Gary Graff recently, noting “I thought I would just let it run like a concert. That was my vision; if I had to do a set with a band, I’m gonna do these 16 songs in this order,” adding, “It’s the perfect concert.”Like the book, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher album is a reflection of Dion’s life journey. In the album notes he explains, “I pulled together some of the songs I discussed in the book and some of them I changed.” He describes the book as “a wide-ranging memoir in which I talk about music, addiction, recovery, friendships, God, creativity, relationships, and all the important things in life from which I’ve learned important lessons."The album’s tracks include collaborations with Sonny Landreth, Joe Bonamassa, Mark Knopfler and Eric Clapton, the latter of whom also contributed a 600-word foreword to the album, in which he calls Dion “one of a kind, unparalleled in his achievement and stature. He is a genius singer, writer, musician and healer.” He also wrote, “He is the perfect example of how you can do what you love to do and still be available to the lives of others.” Clapton, long an admirer of Dion, also contributed the prologue to The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher book and is heard on “If You Wanna Rock and Roll,” a song written by Dion that debuted on his Stomping Ground album, released by KTBA in 2021.Most of the album’s tracks were co-produced by Dion and Wayne Hood with the exceptions being three tracks Bob Guertin worked on with Dion, and two that were produced by Jimmy Vivino. “New York Minute,” one of several co-writes Mike Aquilina, debuted earlier this year; underscoring the hometown theme, the album also includes an updated version of “New York Is My Home.” The latter is one of two selections on the album in which the late Scott Kempner had a hand in writing; the other, written with Fern Carle, is “In A Heartbeat of Time.” Kempner was co-founder of punk rock’s Dictators and Del-Lords and partnered and performed with Dion in The Little Kings, a hard rock band who are heard on a live version of “King of the New York Streets” recorded at the Mercury Lounge in the titular city.There’s also “Serenade/Come To the Cross,” an adaptation of the Tom Waits song “San Diego Serenade,” now melded with one of Dion’s songs of faith. Dion classics, sourced from the 2003 New Masters collection, include “Ruby Baby,” “Runaround Sue” and “The Wanderer,” each a career touchstone for Dion as was the later “Abraham, Martin and John.” The version included in The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher is a new version with strings and background vocals arranged by Robert Florczak.Watch “Abraham, Martin and John”.Dion spoke of the song, the original version of which was huge hit when it was originally released in 1968, telling Billboard, “It was never meant to be a political song.. It’s about a state of love…” Both Dion’s new album and book “The Rock ‘N’ Roll Philosopher” are available now at www.diondimucci.com The Rock ‘N’ Roll Philosopher track list1. I’m Your Gangster of Love*2. New York Minute*3. Ruby Baby4. Take It Back5. New York Is My Home*6. Cryin’ Shame (featuring Sonny Landreth)7. Dancing Girl (featuring Mark Knopfler)8. In a Heartbeat of Time*9. Serenade/Come To The Cross*10. If You Wanna Rock and Roll (featuring Eric Clapton)11. Ride With You12. Abraham, Martin and John*13. King of the New York Streets*14. Runaround Sue15. The Wanderer16. Mother and Son**New recordingAbout Keeping the Blues Alive RecordsJoe Bonamassa and his long-time manager, Roy Weisman, have put their decades of expertise to use with their new venture, Keeping the Blues Alive (KTBA) Records. The independent record label is an offshoot of Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, Joe Bonamassa’s non-profit that aims to conserve the art of music in schools and preserve the rich culture and history of the blues.Since its inception in 2020, KTBA Records has proven to be a driving force in the music industry, taking on talented artists and propelling them into the spotlight. The label has released albums for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Dion, Chicago blues queen Joanna Connor, legendary Detroit-based blues guitarist Larry McCray, British blues rock sensation Joanne Shaw Taylor, iconic Wet Willie Vocalist & Harmonica Extraordinaire, Jimmy Hall and dynamic vocalist and king of Bayou Soul, Marc Broussard. Each album has received worldwide critical acclaim as well as topping the Billboard Blues Album Chart. This is only the beginning for KTBA Records. With its roster of talented musicians and success in the industry, the label has many new projects on the horizon, working synergistically with the non-profit’s mission of supporting musicians 10% of all profits from KTBA Records are donated to the foundation.KTBA Records represents Bonamassa’s continuing efforts over the last 25 years in support of the artistic community and reflects the philosophy of paying it forward just as so many did for him in the hope of paving the way for musicians for years to come. To support KTBA Records mission and its talented artists, visit KTBARECORDS.COM now.

