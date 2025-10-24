Robert Jon & The Wreck Tap Into Raw Reflection With New Stand-Alone Single 'Back To The Beginning Again'
“‘Back To The Beginning Again’ was written while on tour sometime last year,” shares guitarist Henry James. “The song reflects on deeper feelings of disillusionment and depression that happen while on tour and working in the music industry as a whole.” Built around a sludgy, bluesy riff and a howling Hammond organ solo by keyboardist Jake Abernathie, the track captures both the band’s introspective side and their trademark swagger.
As Henry explains, “As we get more invested in the business, politics, and hustle of this life, it can become difficult to feel connected to the initial pureness and excitement of playing music that made us fall in love with it as children and teenagers.” Lyrically, the song yearns to return to that simplicity – “a desire to go back to those feelings of excitement and freshness from the early years of performing in bands.” The result is an emotionally charged reflection on mental health, purpose, and rediscovering the spark that first inspired their love of music.
“Back To The Beginning Again” follows the band’s acclaimed studio album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, out now via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records. Order it here.
Produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb and mixed by Greg Gordon (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson), the record captures the group’s raw live energy across ten tracks, earning praise for its blend of “soulful storytelling and sheer rock-and-roll firepower” (Classic Rock Magazine).
Since forming in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck – Robert Jon Burrison (vocals, guitar), Henry James (lead guitar, vocals), Andrew Espantman (drums, vocals), Warren Murrel (bass), and Jake Abernathie (keys) – have built a devoted global following through relentless touring and an unshakable live chemistry that bridges Southern rock tradition with California soul.
Fresh off a European summer tour and a series of U.S. festival appearances, the band will join Samantha Fish for a West Coast run this November before launching their Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes U.S. Tour in early 2025, with stops across the Southeast, Midwest, and Plains. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.robertjonandthewreck.com.
TOUR DATES
November 13 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound*
November 14 - Bakersfield, CA - World Records*
November 15 - Fontana, CA - Stage Red*
November 16 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory*
November 18 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre*
November 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore*
November 20 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall*
November 22 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile*
November 23 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater*
November 24 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre*
*Supporting Samantha Fish
2026 TOUR DATES
US JANUARY
January 8 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater
January 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum
January 10 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
US FEBRUARY-MARCH
February 20 - Bonita Springs - Arts Bonita
February 21 - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage
February 22 - Orlando, FL - Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater
February 23-27 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Rock Legends Cruise
February 27 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
March 1 - West Palm Beach - Kravis Center
March 3 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House
March 4 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club*
March 5 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre*
March 7 - Asheville, NC - DIana Wortham Theatre*
March 8 - Franklin, TN - The Franklin Theatre
March 10 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom*
March 11 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop*
March 12 - St Louis, MO - The Sovereign*
March 13 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads*
March 14 - Oklahoma CIty, OK - Beer City Music Hall*
*with special guest Sam Morrow
April 10-12, 2026 - Miramar Beach, FL - Sound Wave Beach Weekend +
+Sold Out
EUROPE SPRING TOUR
“Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes Tour”
April 14 - Herne Bay, UK - King's Hall
April 15 - Newcastle, UK - Wylam Brewery
April 16 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
April 17 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage
April 18 - London, UK - 02 Shepherds Bush Empire
April 19 - Southampton UK - The Brook
April 22 - Paris, FR - Alhambra
April 23 - Bilbao, ES - Kafe Antzokia
April 24 - Madrid, ES - Sala But
April 25 - Jerez de la Frontera, ES - La Bodega
April 26 - Malaga, ES - La Trinchera
April 28 - Valencia, ES - Sala Moon
April 29 - Barcelona,ES - Razzmatazz 2
April 30 - Riotord, FR - Climax Club Legend
May 1 - Bensheim, DE - Musiktheater Rex
May 2 - Winterbach, DE - Lehenbachhale
May 3 - Regensburg, DE - VAZ Pfarrheim
May 5 - Berlin, DE - Columbia Theater
May 6 - Bonn, DE - Harmonie
May 7 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
May 8 - Arnhem, NL - Luxor Live
May 9 - Brussels BE - Ancienne Belgique
August 29-September 1, 2026 - Long Beach, CA - Cali-Country Cruise
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics that allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without dealing with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe in or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
