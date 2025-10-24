Robert Jon & The Wreck Tap Into Raw Reflection With New Stand-Alone Single 'Back To The Beginning Again'

Photo credit: Rob Bondurant

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California roots-rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck return with “Back To The Beginning Again,” a powerful stand-alone single recorded at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, self-produced by the band and mixed by engineer Alex Pasco. Anchored by stacked guitars, a swampy groove, and soaring vocals, the song is a textbook southern rocker, subtly infused with shades of ’90s grunge and alternative influences. STREAM “Back To The Beginning Again” Watch the Official Music Video HERE “‘Back To The Beginning Again’ was written while on tour sometime last year,” shares guitarist Henry James. “The song reflects on deeper feelings of disillusionment and depression that happen while on tour and working in the music industry as a whole.” Built around a sludgy, bluesy riff and a howling Hammond organ solo by keyboardist Jake Abernathie, the track captures both the band’s introspective side and their trademark swagger.As Henry explains, “As we get more invested in the business, politics, and hustle of this life, it can become difficult to feel connected to the initial pureness and excitement of playing music that made us fall in love with it as children and teenagers.” Lyrically, the song yearns to return to that simplicity – “a desire to go back to those feelings of excitement and freshness from the early years of performing in bands.” The result is an emotionally charged reflection on mental health, purpose, and rediscovering the spark that first inspired their love of music.“Back To The Beginning Again” follows the band’s acclaimed studio album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, out now via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records. Order it here.Produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb and mixed by Greg Gordon (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson), the record captures the group’s raw live energy across ten tracks, earning praise for its blend of “soulful storytelling and sheer rock-and-roll firepower” (Classic Rock Magazine).Since forming in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck – Robert Jon Burrison (vocals, guitar), Henry James (lead guitar, vocals), Andrew Espantman (drums, vocals), Warren Murrel (bass), and Jake Abernathie (keys) – have built a devoted global following through relentless touring and an unshakable live chemistry that bridges Southern rock tradition with California soul.Fresh off a European summer tour and a series of U.S. festival appearances, the band will join Samantha Fish for a West Coast run this November before launching their Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes U.S. Tour in early 2025, with stops across the Southeast, Midwest, and Plains. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.robertjonandthewreck.com TOUR DATESNovember 13 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound*November 14 - Bakersfield, CA - World Records*November 15 - Fontana, CA - Stage Red*November 16 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory*November 18 - Santa Barbara, CA - Lobero Theatre*November 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore*November 20 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall*November 22 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile*November 23 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater*November 24 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre**Supporting Samantha Fish2026 TOUR DATESUS JANUARYJanuary 8 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum TheaterJanuary 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument MuseumJanuary 10 - Tucson, AZ - 191 TooleUS FEBRUARY-MARCHFebruary 20 - Bonita Springs - Arts BonitaFebruary 21 - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood SoundstageFebruary 22 - Orlando, FL - Alexis & Jim Pugh TheaterFebruary 23-27 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Rock Legends CruiseFebruary 27 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert HallMarch 1 - West Palm Beach - Kravis CenterMarch 3 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour HouseMarch 4 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club*March 5 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre*March 7 - Asheville, NC - DIana Wortham Theatre*March 8 - Franklin, TN - The Franklin TheatreMarch 10 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom*March 11 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop*March 12 - St Louis, MO - The Sovereign*March 13 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads*March 14 - Oklahoma CIty, OK - Beer City Music Hall**with special guest Sam MorrowApril 10-12, 2026 - Miramar Beach, FL - Sound Wave Beach Weekend ++Sold OutEUROPE SPRING TOUR“Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes Tour”April 14 - Herne Bay, UK - King's HallApril 15 - Newcastle, UK - Wylam BreweryApril 16 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2April 17 - Glasgow, UK - The GarageApril 18 - London, UK - 02 Shepherds Bush EmpireApril 19 - Southampton UK - The BrookApril 22 - Paris, FR - AlhambraApril 23 - Bilbao, ES - Kafe AntzokiaApril 24 - Madrid, ES - Sala ButApril 25 - Jerez de la Frontera, ES - La BodegaApril 26 - Malaga, ES - La TrincheraApril 28 - Valencia, ES - Sala MoonApril 29 - Barcelona,ES - Razzmatazz 2April 30 - Riotord, FR - Climax Club LegendMay 1 - Bensheim, DE - Musiktheater RexMay 2 - Winterbach, DE - LehenbachhaleMay 3 - Regensburg, DE - VAZ PfarrheimMay 5 - Berlin, DE - Columbia TheaterMay 6 - Bonn, DE - HarmonieMay 7 - Amsterdam, NL - MelkwegMay 8 - Arnhem, NL - Luxor LiveMay 9 - Brussels BE - Ancienne BelgiqueAugust 29-September 1, 2026 - Long Beach, CA - Cali-Country CruiseAbout Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics that allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without dealing with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe in or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

