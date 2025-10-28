The Pinnacle Kigali to Officially Open January 2026, Introducing a New Era of Luxury in Rwanda’s Capital

Pinnacle Kigali Logo The Pinnacle Kigali Ukwezi Lounge Pinnacle Kigali Angel's Nest Suite Room The Pinnacle Kigali Ishami Rooftop Bar The Pinnacle Kigali Exterior

With its Private Members Club, curated Departure Amenity, The Pinnacle emerges as Kigali’s most exclusive new address for discerning global travelers

The Pinnacle is an expression of what modern African luxury can be, It’s about creating a place that feels global but grounded in Rwanda’s warmth, creativity, and grace.” — Sheila Kyarisiima, Founder and Owner

KIGALI, RWANDA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In January 2026, The Pinnacle Kigali will officially open to the international market, following a successful soft opening and the debut of its private Members Club earlier this year. Located in the serene heights of Rebero Hills, this nine-room ultra-luxury retreat brings a new level of refinement to Rwanda’s capital. Independently owned by Rwandan entrepreneur; Sheila Kyarisiima, The Pinnacle offers an experience that blends elegance, authenticity, and contemporary African design.Positioned as a retreat within the city, The Pinnacle offers travelers an elevated pause before or after exploring Rwanda’s wild interior, especially those visiting for the country’s famed gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park. The hotel’s setting, just ten kilometers from Kigali International Airport, offers sweeping views of the city’s green hills and a sense of calm that feels distinctly apart from its bustle. At the same time, The Pinnacle hopes to encourage travelers to linger in Kigali itself to discover a city whose culinary and art scenes are among the most vibrant and fast-evolving in East Africa.“The Pinnacle is an expression of what modern African luxury can be,” says Sheila Kyarisiima, Founder and Owner. “It’s about creating a place that feels global but grounded in Rwanda’s warmth, creativity, and grace. Every element, from design to service, is guided by that balance.”The Pinnacle features nine individually designed guest rooms, each appointed with bespoke furnishings, deep soaking tubs, smart lighting, and curated pan-African art. The hotel’s amenities are extensive for its scale: a rooftop bar and restaurant overlooking the city, a saltwater infinity pool, a full-service spa and wellness center, and a modern fitness facility. For entertainment and relaxation, guests can enjoy a 21-seat Dolby Atmos private cinema, a four-lane bowling alley, a games lounge, and a library for quieter moments of reflection.The hotel’s dedicated concierge team is available to coordinate airport transfers and city excursions using The Pinnacle’s fleet of fully electric vehicles. These vehicles reflect the property’s broader commitment to sustainability, which also includes solar-powered energy systems, rainwater harvesting, grey water recycling, and an on-site purification system that eliminates single-use plastics. A kitchen garden supplies fresh ingredients to the restaurant, while composting and waste reduction practices help minimize the hotel’s environmental footprint. Together, these initiatives allow guests to explore Kigali in quiet comfort and enjoy the property’s luxuries with the reassurance that every detail has been designed with sustainability in mind.Dining is central to the experience, with four restaurants serving Afro-Asian fusion, pan-European and Mediterranean-inspired menus alongside teppanyaki cuisine. Guests can sample vintages from an extensive wine cellar of more than 1,000 bottles, or end the evening in the Champagne and whiskey lounges designed for private gatherings and conversation.The Pinnacle is also home to The Pinnacle Members Club, a private social and business club for Kigali’s local and international community of entrepreneurs, creatives, and cultural leaders. Members enjoy exclusive access to the property’s amenities and programming, as well as reciprocal privileges at more than forty global clubs through a growing list of partnerships; including with Onda and Sonato.Guests traveling to Rwanda’s gorilla highlands will have the option to return to the property on their departure day through a new “Departure Amenity,” which grants full access to the hotel’s facilities at no additional cost. Designed for those awaiting international flights, the experience offers a place to refresh, dine, or unwind in the spa and lounges, eliminating the need for a day room and extending the property’s signature hospitality until the moment of departure.In addition to the “Departure Amenity”, each stay includes a suite of bespoke services, from VIP airport meet-and-greet and expedited clearance to private transfers to and from the hotel. Guests receive a 30-minute massage per person with a Room reservation or a 60-minute massage per person with a Suite reservation. Laundry and post-trek shoe care are also included as part of the experience. Nightly rates start at $3,090, while day-use rates begin at $1,545. Reservations for 2026 are available at www.thepinnaclekigali.com or by email stay@thepinnaclekigali.com.About The Pinnacle:The Pinnacle Kigali is a nine-suite ultra-luxury boutique retreat perched on Rebero Hill, overlooking Rwanda’s vibrant capital. Following a celebrated soft opening and the launch of its members club, The Pinnacle Kigali will welcome international guests in January 2026, positioning itself as one of East Africa’s most distinctive luxury destinations. The property redefines exclusivity in Kigali with world-class design, panoramic views, and curated experiences for a maximum of just 18 guests. Beyond its infinity pool, private cinema lounge, and four-lane bowling alley, the retreat features a spa and wellness sanctuary, fitness center, and courts for tennis, padel, and basketball. Culinary offerings include a teppanyaki counter and Afro-Asian fusion dining, complemented by a refined selection of international wines. Designed as both a sanctuary and a destination, The Pinnacle Kigali blends modern sophistication with Rwandan warmth, serving as the perfect city hotel pairing for those in Rwanda to experience mountain gorilla trekking or immerse themselves in Kigali’s cultural vibrancy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.