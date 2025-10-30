Alexander Hughes Appoints Global Co-Leads for Its Digital & AI Practice

Digital & AI Co-Leads, Pankaj Dutt and Heather Baker

Pankaj Dutt and Heather Baker announced as Global Co-Leads of Alexander Hughes Digital & AI Practice.

With this expanded global focus, we're deepening our ability to help organizations bridge governance, innovation, and technology.” — Julien Rozet, Group CEO of Alexander Hughes

PARIS, FRANCE, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexander Hughes, the leading global executive search and leadership advisory firm, has announced the appointment of Heather Baker and Pankaj Dutt as Global Co-Leads of its Digital & AI Practice, effective immediately.

The appointments reinforce Alexander Hughes' long-standing commitment to supporting clients navigating digital transformation and AI-driven change, strengthening its leadership across major technology markets including India, the United States, and other global innovation hubs in Europe and Asia.

"Alexander Hughes has long partnered with clients at the forefront of digital transformation and emerging technologies," said Julien Rozet, CEO of Alexander Hughes. "With this expanded global focus on Digital and AI, we're consolidating our expertise across key markets and deepening our ability to help organizations navigate the intersection of governance, innovation, and technological disruption."

In their new roles, Pankaj and Heather will co-lead the firm's Digital & AI Practice, advising boards, investors, and CEOs on leadership strategies at the convergence of innovation, technology, and enterprise transformation.

"We're thrilled to launch our AI Practice Group at a pivotal moment for companies building strategic AI leadership," said Heather Baker, Global Co-Lead of Digital & AI Practice. "This space evolves rapidly, and organizations need a partner who can navigate that complexity while accessing top executive talent globally-including emerging hubs like India and the US. We're positioned to connect companies with transformational AI leaders who drive real business impact."

"This next phase of our practice brings together our global reach and deep local insight," added Pankaj Dutt, Global Co-Lead of Digital & AI Practice. "Our focus is on helping boards and CEOs identify future-ready leaders who can balance innovation with governance, especially in sectors being reshaped by digital and AI-led disruption."

Alexander Hughes has a proven track record of delivering senior leadership mandates in machine learning, robotics, automation, and digitalization, including roles linked to Industry 4.0 and enterprise transformation. With this renewed focus, the firm continues to operate at the forefront of identifying leaders capable of driving sustainable digital transformation across industries.

ABOUT ALEXANDER HUGHES

Founded in 1957, Alexander Hughes is a global executive search and leadership advisory firm headquartered in Paris. The firm operates in 50+ offices worldwide, advising boards, investors, and CEOs on leadership, governance, and digital transformation.

