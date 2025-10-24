Lonely Planet features Tipperary, Ireland among ‘World's Best Places to Visit in 2026’

Cashel Palace Hotel Cashel Palace Rock of Cashel 3 Chef's Table Experience (L to R Stephen Hayes Director of Culinary, Patrick Healy Director of F&B and Head Sommelier) Cashel Palace Mikey Ryans Cashel Palace Logo

Cashel Palace’s Culinary Offerings, Bishop’s Buttery and Mikey Ryan’s in the spotlight

At Cashel Palace, we are privileged to sit at the heart of this story, nestled beneath the iconic Rock of Cashel, surrounded by heritage, nature and a rich network of local artisans and producers.” — Adriaan Bartels, Cashel Palace General Manager

TIPPERARY, IRELAND, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lonely Planet has unveiled its Top 25 Places to Visit in the World for 2026 , celebrating the most inspiring destinations for the year ahead. Among the global highlights, Tipperary, Ireland, earned a coveted spot praised for its exceptional hiking, rich history, and vibrant culinary scene. Two dining venues based at the luxurious five-star Cashel Palace Mikey Ryan’s and Bishop’s Buttery—have been recognized in the feature adding to the county’s culinary prestige.Set within a magnificent Palladian manor, built in 1732, Cashel Palace has been meticulously restored to create a desirable destination hotel in the heart of Ireland. The two-Michelin-Key hotel just two hours from Dublin epitomizes the finest of Irish hospitality set in the shadow of the iconic Rock of Cashel in Tipperary. As a member of Relais & Châteaux, Cashel Palace is committed to offering a luxury experience that remains deeply connected to the local community. Cashel Palace’s fine dining restaurant, The Bishop’s Buttery, was recently awarded its first Michelin Star, marking a significant milestone for the hotel’s culinary team just two years after its opening. The hotel collaborates closely with local artisans, food producers, and historians to provide guests with a unique insight into Tipperary’s heritage. With a deep connection to the Golden Vale and the rich pastures surrounding the hotel, Director of Culinary Stephen Hayes provides an exciting culinary offering where food is a celebration – of life, of the land, and of the locality.According to Adriaan Bartels, General Manager, “We are absolutely thrilled by Lonely Planet’s recognition of County Tipperary as one of the world’s top 25 must-visit destinations for 2026. This honor reflects the county’s extraordinary landscape, vibrant food culture and genuine sense of community that visitors consistently fall in love with. Lonely Planet shared that nature is on an epic scale in Tipperary, and nowhere more so than the Glen of Aherlow, a breathtakingly scenic valley flanked by the Galtee Mountains and Slievenamuck. It's perfect for hiking rugged trails, fishing, swimming and even horseback riding across open terrain. The light here is something else, casting the open valley in striking tones that shift throughout the day. The food is just as impressive. Tipperary apples are legendary, used in everything from tarts to world-famous ciders like Bulmers (Magners). Cashel Blue cheese is also worth traveling for: creamy, tangy and perfect with almost everything, especially locally produced crisps (chips) like hand-cooked O’Donnells or Blanco Niño. Restaurants take advantage of all this bounty: Mikey Ryan’s in Cashel serves locally reared lamb and beef, while the nearby Bishop’s Buttery is known for its use of local produce in French-inspired dishes.General Manager, Adriaan Bartels further adds, “This accolade also reaffirms our commitment at Cashel Palace to providing guests with an immersive and authentic Irish experience. From beekeeping in our gardens to horse-riding with our equine concierge and dining at our Michelin-starred Bishop’s Buttery, everything we offer is rooted in place and passion. Our world-class wellness facilities with serene views of the Rock of Cashel, or the surrounding beauty of the region's mountains, lakes and verdant countryside, invite guests to slow down and reconnect with body, mind and spirit. As a proud member of the Tipperary community, we look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far to experience the warmth, charm and magic that Lonely Planet has so eloquently described."For further information, visit https://www.cashelpalacehotel.ie About Cashel Palace:Set within a magnificent Palladian manor, built in 1732, Cashel Palace has been meticulously restored to create a truly desirable destination hotel in the heart of Ireland and opened its doors in March 2022. Optimally located between town and countryside, the five-star property epitomizes the finest of Irish hospitality set in the shadow of the iconic Rock of Cashel in Tipperary. A proud Relais & Chateaux member, Cashel Palace’s dining offering delivers a deep connection to the local Golden Vale. In 2023, Cashel Palace was awarded Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant for the Bishop’s Buttery in the Irish Restaurant Awards, and in 2024, the Bishop’s Buttery proudly received a Michelin Star. Cashel Palace Hotel is one of the inaugural recipients in Ireland to receive Two Michelin Keys for ‘Exceptional Stays’ while being recognized in Conde Nast Traveler’s Hot List and Travel + Leisure’s It List. For more information, visit cashelpalacehotel.ie.

Three Years of Cashel Palace

