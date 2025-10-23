Governor Stein Celebrates North Carolina’s Top-Tier Workforce

This week Governor Josh Stein is highlighting North Carolina’s workforce, one of the state’s strongest assets. At Axios Live’s Building Workforce Skills in Advanced Manufacturing event, Governor Josh Stein shared his efforts to strengthen North Carolina’s talent pipeline and celebrated recent job announcements that are bringing more than 500 jobs to North Carolina.

“North Carolina has been ranked a top state for workforce for the past several years thanks to our world-renowned R1 universities and top-tier community colleges,” said Governor Stein. “We can’t rest on our laurels. We must keep investing in our next generation of workers to keep attracting the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

This week, Governor Stein announced the GE Aerospace Foundation’s $500,000 investment toward North Carolina’s Heroes MAKE America Program. Heroes MAKE America works with companies to equip veterans with skills for careers in advanced manufacturing as they rejoin the workforce. Each year, North Carolina’s aviation industry’s more than 400 companies contribute $88 billion to the state’s economy and support more than 400,000 jobs.

In the past two weeks, Governor Stein has announced that six new companies are investing in North Carolina. These announcements will lead to more than 850 new jobs and more than $1 billion in investment. Since taking office, Governor Stein has announced nearly $21 billion in new investments and more than 28,000 jobs across the state.