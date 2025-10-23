Governor Ivey Invites Alabama Students to Participate in the Alabama Governor’s App Challenge

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday invited Alabama students to join for the 2025-2026 Alabama Governor’s App Challenge, a statewide computer programming competition for students in grades K through 12th with the goal of providing students the opportunity to gain recognition for their mastery and application of computer programming and design. The App Challenge is intended to highlight the value of computer science and STEM education.

“The Alabama Governor’s App Challenge is an exciting opportunity for our students to explore the world of computer science, develop innovative solutions and showcase their creativity,” said Governor Ivey. “STEM education is critical in preparing the next generation of leaders and problem-solvers, and this competition encourages our young learners of every skill level to be engaged in the education of the future. I encourage all Alabama students to participate and show us what they can create.”

The Alabama Governor’s App Challenge accepts computer programs (or apps) written in any programming language and for any platform. The Challenge is designed to promote innovation and engagement in coding and computer science. The competition is open to all students, regardless of coding experience, who meet the eligibility requirements. Students are eligible to participate as individuals or in teams of up to three members. The deadline for students to register online is January 19, 2026.

The role of the LEA Technology Coordinators will be vital in supporting the app submission process and providing teachers with technical assistance as needed. The rules, scoring rubric, timeline of important dates, and additional resources are located on the Alabama Governor’s App Challenge website

Important Details:

Teachers must register students online by January 19, 2026.

Participating schools will determine a winner by grade band and submit it to the LEA Technology Coordinator by January 30, 2026.

For more information about the Alabama Governor’s App Challenge, please visit the official website at: https://sites.google.com/view/algovernorsappchallenge

Any questions concerning the Alabama Governor’s App Challenge can be sent to [email protected].

The official flyer with more details for the 2025-2026 Alabama Governor’s App Challenge is attached.

