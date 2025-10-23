MUSICK PEELER PARTNERS NAMED 'LEADING DEALMAKERS IN AMERICA' BY LAWDRAGON

Stephen Bradford Brian Holman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Lawdragon has recognized Partners Stephen Bradford and Brian Holman as part of its 2026 class of the “500 Leading Dealmakers in America."“Their skill is a superpower, bringing together the vast knowledge required of a client, its strategy and legal and financial underpinnings, with the momentary apple of its eye – financing, an acquisition, a joint venture, a multi-billion-dollar merger,” states the publication. “That skill has made these among the most coveted lawyers in the world.”A recognized leader in corporate and business law, Musick Peeler Partner Stephen Bradford is head of the Firm’s Corporate and Business Law Group and a member of the Executive Committee. He has spent more than 35 years guiding public and privately held companies through complex issues of expansion, consolidation, succession, and strategic growth.Bradford’s counsel is sought by industry leaders across many sectors, from automotive, supermarket, paint, ranching/agricultural, and government services enterprises to international technology and infrastructure companies, nonprofit cooperatives, and a global scientific consortium developing the world’s largest telescope.Recently, Bradford’s leadership and expertise were recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal, who honored Musick Peeler as a “Deal of the Year” finalist for its Bradford-led representation of Andean Precious Metals Corp. in the acquisition of Golden Queen Mining Company, LLC.Partner Brian Holman is a leading advisor to educational institutions and nonprofit organizations on complex financing transactions, facilities development, and corporate matters. Over his career, he has counseled clients in educational institution financing transactions totaling more than $2.4 billion, including New Markets Tax Credit financings, taxable and tax-exempt bond offerings, and working capital financings. Holman has played a pivotal role in shaping the charter school landscape nationwide, guiding clients through mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, and national expansions.Earlier this year, Holman was recognized in the 2026 edition of “Best Lawyers in America.”

