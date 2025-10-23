The European Commission (EC) and the European External Action Service (EEAS) have published a joint communication on the ‘Pact for the Mediterranean’. Together with the creation of the post of Commissioner for the Mediterranean in the current College of Commissioners, this Pact represents a concerted effort to reinforce the co-operation between the EU and the countries in its ‘Southern Neighbourhood’ (i.e. Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, Syria and Tunisia). While the Pact is focused on these 10 countries specifically, the joint communication also raises the possibility of extending the partnership to countries in the Gulf region and elsewhere.

Based on the concept of building a ‘Common Mediterranean Space’, the Pact consists of three pillars:

People: driving force for change, connections and innovation Stronger, more sustainable and integrated economies Security, preparedness and migration management

A number of initiatives are proposed under each pillar. Initiatives under the ‘People’ pillar include the establishment of a Mediterranean University, enhancing the mobility of students under the Erasmus+ programme and creating opportunities and support for cultural exchange and co-operation among young people, civil society and media from the Mediterranean region. Under the ‘Economy’ pillar, initiatives include supporting investment in start-ups, micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises and digital and data economies.

The issue of migration is included under the third pillar. It is framed negatively and as a challenge. Migration flows, smuggling networks and displacement pressures are linked to instabilities in the wider region (Middle East, Sahel, etc.) and there is an emphasis on the need for co-operative responses.

The “whole‑of‑route” approach is proposed as a joint approach for migration to and across the Mediterranean. It foresees co-operation on integrated border management, countering migrant smuggling and trafficking, and co-operation on return and readmission.

There is a reference to ‘Enhancing the protection space for vulnerable migrants, asylum seekers and refugees in the southern Mediterranean in line with international obligations’ in relation to a new regional protection project. In addition, there is a reference to ‘Scaling up Talent Partnerships and launching the EU Talent Pool’ and to ‘Supporting Member States’ voluntary efforts on resettlement and humanitarian admissions’.

A section entitled ‘Law enforcement, judicial cooperation and border security’ covers border security and plans for the development of a common approach to integrated border management and security through assistance and capacity building, co-operation between border- and coast guards and the negotiation and agreement of working arrangements with the European Border and Coast guard Agency (Frontex).

Implementation of the activities set out in the Pact should be financed from various existing EU sources (e.g. Global Europe and Global Gateway). It will take place alongside existing initiatives such as association agreements and the recently-concluded strategic and comprehensive partnerships.

The Pact is scheduled for political endorsement by the EU in November 2025 on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Barcelona Declaration and it is envisaged that the first action plan will be presented by the EC and the EEAS in the first quarter of 2026.

