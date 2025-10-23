Advanced Drains and Underground Solutions Elevates Sewer Services with Cutting-Edge Technology

Advanced Drains and Underground Solutions, a trusted Springfield company, offers sewer lining, video inspection, hydrojetting.

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Drains and Underground Solutions, a leading plumbing and underground service provider in Springfield, PA, announces the expansion of its sewer services. With a focus on efficiency, longevity, and minimal disruption, the company continues to serve homeowners and businesses with state-of-the-art solutions.Replacement Sewer Pipe LiningThe company now offers advanced replacement sewer pipe lining to restore damaged or deteriorated sewer lines. This method strengthens existing pipes without requiring extensive excavation, reducing repair time and property disruption. Customers benefit from durable solutions that extend the life of their sewer systems while minimizing costs.CIPP Lining TechnologyAdvanced Drains utilizes Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) lining, a trenchless technique that rehabilitates existing pipes with precision and reliability. This technology allows the company to repair pipes from the inside out, preventing leaks, cracks, and structural failures. The CIPP process ensures a long-lasting, seamless solution for residential and commercial clients alike.Video Inspection, Hydrojetting, and DescalingThe company’s comprehensive services include high-resolution video pipe inspections , hydrojetting, and descaling. These tools allow technicians to locate blockages, evaluate pipe conditions, and remove debris efficiently. Hydrojetting and descaling improve water flow and prevent future clogs, ensuring optimal performance for any sewer or drainage system.Commitment to Quality and ServiceAdvanced Drains and Underground Solutions remains dedicated to providing reliable, customer-focused sewer solutions. By combining modern technology with experienced technicians, the company ensures thorough service, minimal disruption, and long-term results for Springfield residents and businesses.For more information, visit www.advanceddrainsandundergroundsolutions.com About Advanced Drains and Underground SolutionsAdvanced Drains and Underground Solutions is a family-owned plumbing and trenchless technology company serving Springfield, PA, and the surrounding areas. With over a decade of industry experience, the company delivers a full range of services focused on sewer, drain, and plumbing system solutions.These services include sewer lateral maintenance, trenchless sewer repair, hydro-jetting drain cleaning , video pipe inspection, and water heater repair. Each service is performed using modern, non-invasive tools designed to reduce disruption and improve long-term performance.In addition, the company offers 24-hour emergency support, lifetime warranties on sewer replacements, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. To remain cost-effective, Advanced Drains and Underground Solutions provides competitive pricing and will beat any written competitor estimate by 10%.

