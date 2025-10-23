SR 410 Chinook Pass and SR 123 Cayuse Pass close for the season Friday, Oct. 24

MOUNT RAINIER – State Routes 410/Chinook Pass and 123/Cayuse Pass within Mount Rainier National Park will close for the winter season at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24.

Chinook Pass (5,430 feet) and Cayuse Pass (4,675 feet) will close between Crystal Mountain Boulevard, approximately 12 miles northwest of the summit near the Mount Rainier National Park boundary, and Morse Creek, five miles east of the summit. To the south, State Route 123 will close to Stevens Canyon Road.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will close both passes for the winter due to increased snow in the weekend forecast and to ensure the safety of maintenance crews and travelers as conditions deteriorate.

These roads close each winter because of hazardous conditions such as increased avalanche risk, lack of emergency services and limited snow storage. Early, heavy snow has promoted an earlier-than-usual closure this year.

Get real-time travel information via the WSDOT mobile app, the real-time travel map, or by signing up for email updates and alerts. Current weather and highway conditions are posted on the WSDOT mountain passes webpage.

Visit the Mount Rainier National Park’s road status webpage for updates about roads within Mount Rainier National Park.