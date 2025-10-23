Reflecting Pool Rehabilitation Completed

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of the reflecting pool rehabilitation at Kleinhans Music Hall. The iconic pool, which will now be known as The Stenclik Family Reflecting Pool, is a beautiful accent to the overall building design, which includes curves that mimic the silhouette of a violin. The project is just one part of a $15 million renovation project that will prevent further deterioration of the National Historic Landmark and is visited by approximately 150,000 residents and visitors each year. The much-needed upgrades are being supported by $9 million in state funds.

“Kleinhans is one of the finest concert halls in the world. People come for the music and events but are often drawn to the reflecting pool, which is a selfie hotspot in Buffalo,” Governor Hochul said. “By investing in this cultural and architectural gem, we ensure it will continue to contribute to the quality of life and economic vitality of the region for decades to come. I look forward to seeing residents and visitors enjoy the fine arts and culture that New York has to offer.”

Kleinhans Music Hall, located on Symphony Circle, has served Western New York for 82 years and is an economic engine for the region. It is owned by the City of Buffalo and managed by Kleinhans Music Hall Management Inc., a not-for-profit. The iconic hall was built in 1939, designed by Eliel and Eero Saarinen, and is the home performance and rehearsal space for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Just Buffalo Literary Center’s BABEL Author Series, and Buffalo Chamber Music Society; and is rented for many school, community, and family celebrations. The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra hosts all Buffalo Public School students in grades kindergarten through five for performances, amounting to about 24,000 children each year. An additional 16,000 students from across Western New York also travel to Kleinhans for performances annually. Each year, Kleinhans hosts over 150 events with approximately 150,000 people in attendance.

The reflecting pool is located on the eastern side of the building and wraps around the exterior of the Mary Seton Room, creating a transition between the elliptical building and the lawn. In 1956, the pool was filled in and became part of the lawn, but it was sorely missed by all who had grown to appreciate its beauty and contribution to the overall design. In 2001, the pool was redesigned and recreated as the reflecting pool the community has grown to know and love today. The recent pool rehabilitation project included draining, resurfacing, and relining the 17,000-square-foot structure. The three inches of water, which is drained in the fall and filled in the spring to avoid freezing and cracking of the foundation.

Kleinhans Music Hall Board of Directors Chair Jeremy Oczek said, “Buffalo recognizes that our treasured cultural destinations must be protected. Kleinhans is an excellent example of a place that is providing inspiration, rejuvenation, peace, and solace through music-and is also providing a place for quiet meditation with the reopening of our beautiful reflecting pool. I thank Governor Hochul and all our partners in government for their support of this project. We are also happy to officially recognize this feature of the hall as The Stenclik Family Reflecting Pool, in honor of their long and generous history of support for the hall and the BPO.”

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Chair Scott Stenclik added, “My family and I are truly honored by this designation. As someone who has been coming to Kleinhans my entire life, we know how important it is, not only to the BPO but to the greater community. We felt it was our duty to help however possible to preserve this great hall for future generations.”

In addition to the $450,000 reflecting pool refurbishment, the $15 million project includes work done to repair and refurbish the exterior, interior, plumbing, roof, basement, electrical, doors, public safety features and the HVAC system. The entire project is expected to be complete in 2027 and includes:

An entirely new roof to ensure that the building envelope is protected from water infiltration, funded by the City of Buffalo.

The important reconstruction of the boiler room ceiling and steel infrastructure that had deteriorated due to years of water infiltration, funded by Erie County.

The biggest project supported included the installation of new air handlers. Ongoing work involves the installation of new efficient modular steam boilers all tied together by a state-of-the art building management system.

Smaller projects encompass life safety and energy efficiency elements, including updated fire system and smoke detectors; eventual installation of new fall protection above the ceiling over the stage; automatic door for accessibility; exterior lighting will be upgraded (parking lot, north and south canopies), interior lighting will be upgraded in all areas for energy efficiency. Wood finishes will be restored over time, with painting and plastering throughout scheduled across the project timeline.

The Kleinhans project advances downtown revitalization, offering a premiere, international landmark performance space within two miles of Buffalo’s central business district. It is a strategic community investment, as the immediately adjacent neighborhoods have seen economic investment and growth in the past decade. The project is also environmentally responsible as water, electric, and gas management through the systems upgrade will provide greater efficiencies saving dollars and natural resources.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Kleinhans Music Hall is a true asset for the entire community. Thanks to Governor Hochul, ESD can support the upgrades to this world-renowned concert venue, allowing it to continue to attract hundreds of thousands of people to the region each year.”

Governor Hochul announced $8 million as a part of the FY23 Enacted budget for the overall Kleinhans renovation project, in addition to up to $1 million in grants from Empire State Development. Additional support for the renovation project is being provided by the City of Buffalo, Erie County, Assemblyman Jon Rivera, and commitments from the private sector totaling $6 million, of which $3 million will be used to create an endowment for the historic building.

State Senator April N. M. Baskin said, “For anyone who has stepped foot in Kleinhans Music Hall, it becomes immediately apparent that this iconic venue is a world-class treasure in Buffalo. Now, thanks to Governor Hochul's foresight, visitors may enjoy a renovated Reflecting Pool, adding even more beauty and style to the venerable music hall.”

Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “Kleinhans Music Hall is one of Buffalo’s most treasured landmarks and a masterpiece of design. It’s a gathering place that has brought our community together for generations. The restoration of its reflecting pool is a fitting tribute to the hall’s architectural beauty and cultural significance, and it’s just one example of how continued investment in our historic spaces keeps Buffalo’s spirit alive. I’m proud to have secured $100,000 in state funding for renovations to the building, and I’m thankful for my partners in state government for recognizing the importance of preserving this gem for future generations to enjoy.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “The reflecting pool is an essential component of Kleinhans Music Hall, a calm and compelling outdoor space that provides a unique counterpoint to the world-class performances inside the Hall. This investment, part of an ongoing larger renovation that ensures future concert goers will be able to enjoy this experience for years to come and Erie County is proud to have been a partner in the project.”

City of Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon said, “The arts are critical to economic growth and community health, and Kleinhans is an important cultural force in Buffalo. By restoring its iconic reflecting pool as part of a $15 million renovation project, we continue to make wise investments that will be appreciated by residents of our city and visitors to Buffalo for many years to come. I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to invest in this world-class city-owned treasure and look forward to celebrating the completion of other improvements in the very near future.”

More information about Kleinhans can be found at kleinhansbuffalo.org/.

