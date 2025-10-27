Hands-On Healthcare Training Comes to Cuyahoga Falls: Akron Medical Assistant School Opening Fall 2025

Akron Medical Assistant School University Hospital Primary Care - Internal Medicine.

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akron Medical Assistant School is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest campus in Cuyahoga Falls, bringing affordable, hands-on medical training to Northeast Ohio. Beginning Fall 2025, aspiring healthcare professionals can enroll in a 16-week medical assistant program that combines classroom learning with in-person, real-world experience in an active medical practice. The school is located at 96 Graham Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223, and provides students with practical, clinical training in a professional healthcare setting.“Our mission is to give students an accessible path into healthcare careers while supporting the workforce needs of our local medical community,” said Holly Capuano, Program Manager of Akron Medical Assistant School. “By pairing classroom instruction with externship experience, we help students develop confidence, capability, and a clear direction for their future.”The program is built around a flexible 16-week curriculum designed for working adults. Students complete structured coursework in anatomy and physiology, phlebotomy, healthcare ethics, and patient care—alongside in-person lab sessions that simulate real medical environments. The program concludes with an 80-hour externship, where students work under the supervision of experienced medical professionals. This externship not only helps students apply their skills in a live setting but also connects them with potential employers across the region.The school’s approach centers on accessibility, affordability, and workforce readiness. Students have the option to pay in full, select from multiple tuition plans, or create a custom payment schedule to fit their budget. Graduates leave the program fully prepared for the National Healthcare Association’s Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam, accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). In addition, each student earns a program completion certificate and BLS (CPR) certification—ensuring they enter the job market with essential credentials already in hand.“Akron Medical Assistant School is more than a training program—it’s part of a broader effort to strengthen the healthcare workforce in Ohio,” said Chris Lofton, Chief Executive Officer of Zollege . “By equipping students with real-world experience and connecting them directly with local healthcare partners, we’re helping both students and employers thrive.”Graduates of Akron Medical Assistant School are prepared to pursue employment in hospitals, outpatient clinics, primary care offices, and other healthcare facilities throughout the Akron and Cleveland areas.Learn more about the certification and program curriculum here . Enrollment for Fall 2025 is now open, and limited seats are available. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply early to secure their spot.About Akron Medical Assistant SchoolAkron Medical Assistant School trains future healthcare professionals with the practical and technical skills needed to begin careers as certified medical assistants. Students are prepared for the National Healthcare Association’s Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam, accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). Graduates receive their CCMA certificate, a program completion certificate, and a BLS (CPR) card.Akron Medical Assistant School is located at 96 Graham Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.About University Hospitals Primary Care – Internal Medicine Students at Akron Medical Assistant School will train at University Hospitals Primary Care – Internal Medicine, part of University Hospitals Health System, one of the nation’s leading healthcare networks. The practice provides comprehensive primary care and internal medicine services to patients throughout the region. With a commitment to excellence in care, education, and community health, University Hospitals offers a supportive environment for students to gain meaningful clinical experience.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege was created to meet the growing need for skilled dental and medical assistants. Today, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 campuses, each providing affordable, hands-on training for aspiring healthcare workers. Each year, thousands of Zollege graduates complete their training debt-free and enter the workforce ready to make an impact in their local communities.

