Influential Women Announces New Podcast Hosted by Journalist Jody O’Brien, Showcasing the Journeys of Trailblazing Women

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women, a premier platform dedicated to amplifying the voices of female thought leaders, innovators, and change makers, is proud to announce the launch of the Influential Women Podcast, hosted by journalist Jody O’Brien.The Influential Women Podcast features authentic, in-depth conversations with powerhouse women from around the world, including leaders in business, healthcare, technology, media, philanthropy, and education who are breaking barriers and creating change. Each episode explores the stories behind their achievements, highlighting moments of resilience, innovation, and purpose. Listeners will hear how these women built their careers, overcame challenges, and continue to redefine what it means to lead with influence.“This podcast is about real stories from real women who are shaping the world in remarkable ways,” said host Jody O’Brien, whose career spans decades in journalism and media. “It is inspiring, raw, and empowering, the kind of conversations women everywhere will connect with.”Each episode is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and at www.influentialwomen.com . Listeners can expect a mix of personal storytelling, leadership insight, and thought-provoking discussions created to inspire and empower women at every stage of their professional journey.The launch of the Influential Women Podcast represents another milestone in the brand’s continued growth as a leading media platform celebrating women’s success, inclusion, and visibility. The podcast builds on the mission of Influential Women Magazine , which provides a space for women to share their voices, highlight their expertise, and elevate the conversation around leadership, entrepreneurship, and personal growth.Follow Influential Women on social media for podcast updates, behind-the-scenes moments, and upcoming guest announcement and updates on Influential Women Magazine.

