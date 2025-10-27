Cincinnati Dental Assistant School Announces Fall 2025 Opening

Cincinnati Dental Assistant School

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cincinnati Dental Assistant School is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location. Beginning Fall 2025, aspiring dental professionals in Cincinnati, Ohio have a new allied healthcare option: a 12-week dental assistant program that includes in-person, hands-on training in a real dental office. Conveniently located at 3116 W US Highway 22 and 3, Suite I, Maineville, OH, the school aims to educate aspiring dentistry workers on the skills and certification they need to become dental assistants.“Our program will help local healthcare employers better serve their communities, while allowing students to graduate debt-free and begin a career in the dental field,” said Karen Morgan, Cincinnati Dental Assistant School Program Manager.Cincinnati’s newest dental assistant school prepares students to work alongside other professionals in the dental field, through a curriculum that helps students graduate debt-free in 12 weeks. Students participate in onsite, hands-on labs through a local dental partner clinic. They conclude the certification with an 80-hour externship, one that allows learners to work under the direct guidance of experienced dental professionals in Cincinnati.The goal is to make hands-on, dental assistant training accessible while helping students to graduate debt-free and save tens of thousands of dollars compared to traditional training options. To accomplish this goal, Cincinnati Dental Assistant School offers flexible payment options. Students can choose to pay in full or choose from a variety of plan options. Students can also work with the school to create a custom payment plan that aligns with their budget and needs.By attending Cincinnati Dental Assistant School, students will grow industry-ready in weeks, developing skills in office sterilization, dental anatomy and physiology, radiography, dental instruments, and digital charting. Additionally, students train on administration skills in billing and coding, maintaining patient electronic health records, and general office management.“We're thrilled to bring a new dental assistant school to Cincinnati, providing students with a hands-on, career-focused education to meet the growing demand for skilled dental professionals” said Chris Lofton, chief executive officer at Zollege . “Our mission is to remove traditional education barriers and empower local learners with the tools and training they need to succeed in this vital field.”Once students complete their certification through Cincinnati Dental Assistant School, they’re eligible to find employment in a variety of dental clinics within their community.Learn more about the certification and program curriculum here . Limited seats are available.About Cincinnati Dental Assistant SchoolCincinnati Dental Assistant School educates aspiring dental assistants on the skills and certification they need to become dental assistants. Upon passing the Certified Dental Assistant exam from the Dental Assisting National Board, students receive their CDA certificate.Cincinnati Dental Assistant School is located at 3116 W US Highway 22 and 3, Suite I, Maineville, OH 45039.About Mortenson Family Dental At Mortenson Family Dental, their team is dedicated to putting a smile on your face. In a comfortable environment, they focus on treating dental needs as well as educating patients on the importance of maintaining healthy oral health habits.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, a dentist who found it difficult to find properly trained dental assistants to hire. Since then, Zollege has grown to operate 140 campuses across the United States, in partnership with local doctors and dentists. Each year, they help 6,000 students graduate debt-free and find success in dental and medical assistant careers.

