Asian Beauty Innovator NutriWorks® Highlights Holistic Relaxation & Recovery with BeautyRest Reflexology Foot Patches

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relaxation and sleep are key for everyday functioning, but for the vast majority of Americans, insomnia and anxiety are keeping them awake multiple nights a week. Advocating for a natural, holistic solution is Asian beauty industry leader NutriWorks, who have created their BeautyRest reflexology foot patches based on centuries of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and soothing, natural ingredients renowned for their impact on nightly recovery.

“Across the United States, many consumers are turning towards pharmaceuticals to help them unwind and rest each night. These drugs often have unintended side effects with prolonged use, including dependency and addiction, making normal rest nearly impossible,” said Amy Wong, NutriWorks Co-Founder. "We’ve designed our patches to naturally soothe the body and mind through gentle stimulation and a unique essential oil combination, all without anything being absorbed by the body.”

According to a recent poll conducted by the National Sleep Foundation, “6 out of every 10 adults don’t get enough sleep,” with “nearly 4 in 10 adults have trouble falling asleep 3 or more nights per week and almost half of adults have trouble staying asleep 3 or more nights per week.” The poll also connected proper sleep with quality of life, with those receiving proper rest reportedly having better work productivity, home productivity, goal achievement, social life, and happiness.

Crafted from carefully-sourced South Korean mandarin wood vinegar (a ‘warming’ component in TCM that naturally supports blood circulation and the body’s detoxification) as well as finely ground black Brazilian Tourmaline crystal (known in crystal healing for providing balance, calmness, and stress relief), NutriWorks’ BeatyRest is a simple-to-use DIY patch that utilizes reflexology therapy to support the body’s relaxation and recovery. When worn on the feet each night, the patches stimulate specific points, calming the nervous system, releasing tension, and promoting a sense of calmness that often lulls people to sleep.

Additionally, unlike sister products RestoreGlow and CircuFlow, BeautyRest is packed with several essential oils including lavender (believed to lower heart rate and blood pressure), sage (promotes balance and calmness), basil (helps clear the mind), Ylang Ylang (supports comfort and relaxation), bergamot (uplifting and may help lower stress hormone cortisol), and bitter orange oil (helps enliven emotions and elevate mood), all of which use the classic treatment of aromatherapy to support rest and serenity. As said by sleep.com, aromatherapy prompts the nervous system to transmit signals to the brain’s limbic system, the same part that holds emotion and memory. Through consistent use, it is possible to condition the brain to sleep with certain scents, improving overall sleep quality and helping the weary achieve deeper slumber.

“Since we were founded more than 25 years ago, our goal has always been to provide consumers globally with natural health and wellness solutions, especially in a world that more often than not favors man-made chemicals with negative impacts on the body and mind,” added Wong. “Our BeautyRest formulation is just one example of our work, one that has changed daily life for millions of consumers across Asia, Europe, and the United States. We will continue utilizing our newfound North American platform to share the power of holistic solutions.”

Sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com, a 20-patch box of BeautyRest (as well as RestoreGlow and CircuFlow) costs $40.

For more information, visit https://www.nutriworks.com/

Walmart:

https://tinyurl.com/ybyfusp3

OneLavi:

https://tinyurl.com/5dmea8k3

Amazon:

RestoreGlow- https://tinyurl.com/4sbf3dkm

BeautyRest- https://tinyurl.com/4m4d2anv

CircuFlow- https://tinyurl.com/yj4xmsjv

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

