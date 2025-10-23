Fosfomycin Injection

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

a. Susceptibility interpretive criteria are based on a dose of 6 grams fosfomycin every 8 hours by intravenous infusion over 1 hour in patients with an estimated creatinine clearance of 50 mL/min.

b. For disk diffusion, use paper disks impregnated with 200 mcg fosfomycin supplemented with 50 mcg of glucose-6-phosphate.