EACR, Inc Has Been Approved to Collect and Recycle Solar Panels

Solar Panels Ready for Recycling

Compliant PV recycling for New Jersey businesses, EPCs, and corporate customers

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EACR, Inc., a Lakewood-based electronics recycler, announced it is approved by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJ DEP) to accept and recycle solar panels, offering a clear, compliant path for commercial and institutional stakeholders to manage end-of-life photovoltaic (PV) equipment.“As solar capacity grows across New Jersey, customers need a recycling partner that is both operationally reliable and approved to handle PV modules,” said a spokesperson at EACR, Inc. “Our program makes decommissioning straightforward—safe handling, proper transport, responsible downstream processing, and audit-ready documentation for your records.”What EACR’s NJ DEP–approved service includesAccepted materials: Crystalline-silicon and thin-film solar panels, plus related equipment such as inverters, optimizers, combiner boxes, racking, and wiring.End-to-end logistics: On-site staging and palletization, roof/ground-mount pack-out, and DOT-compliant transportation.Compliance & documentation: Certificates of Recycling/Disposition, suitable for ESG reporting and internal audits.Responsible downstream management: Approved processing pathways that prioritize material recovery and environmental performance.Project coordination: Dedicated scheduling support for roof access, tenant considerations, and multi-site rollouts.Who benefitsCommercial property owners & managers repowering rooftop arraysEPCs, developers, and O&M providers replacing damaged or underperforming modulesManufacturing, healthcare, universities, and retail campuses with strict EHS requirementsMunicipalities & school districts seeking a compliant option for community installationsWhy it mattersNew Jersey’s maturing solar market means more repowers, warranty returns, and end-of-term decommissions. Panels and balance-of-system components require careful handling and approved processing to reduce risk and meet corporate and regulatory expectations. EACR’s solution delivers a single, coordinated plan with clear proof of responsible recycling.“We built our PV recycling service around the realities of commercial operations—tight timelines, site safety, and the need for clean documentation,” added the spokesperson. “With NJ DEP approval to accept and recycle solar panels, EACR gives New Jersey customers confidence that their materials are managed the right way.”Service area & schedulingEACR provides statewide coverage across New Jersey and the United States, with coordinated pickups for one-time projects and ongoing programs. Most projects begin with a brief project assessment to confirm quantities, access, packaging, and schedule.Get startedOrganizations planning a repower, replacement, or full decommission can request a no-obligation project review and recycling plan. Simply call or email EACR Inc to get started.About EACR, Inc.EACR Inc - Electronic Recycling1950 Rutgers University Blvd, Lakewood, NJ 08701(732) 370-4100Based in Lakewood, New Jersey, EACR, Inc. provides approved electronics and universal waste recycling solutions to businesses, institutions, and municipalities. The company focuses on safety, compliance, dependable logistics, and secure recycling across a wide range of electronic devices and specialized equipment—now including NJ DEP–approved acceptance and recycling of solar panels. They possess a Class D License from the NJ DEP to accept and demanufacture electronic devices.

