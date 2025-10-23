Pet Wellness Services Market Reach USD 98,528.9 million by 2035, Driven by Preventive Care and Subscription-Based Models

Pet Wellness Services Market

Pet Wellness Services Market is experiencing significant growth driven by rising pet ownership, increased focus on pet health, and expanding service offerings

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pet Wellness Services Market is set for transformative growth over the next decade, with market valuation projected to rise from USD 53,786.1 million in 2025 to USD 98,528.9 million by 2035, reflecting an 83% increase and a CAGR of 6.2%. This expansion signals a nearly twofold increase in market size, underscoring the rising strategic importance of preventive healthcare, digital-first services, and subscription-based models within the pet wellness ecosystem.

Preventive Veterinary Care Leads the Market

Preventive veterinary care and vaccinations remain the cornerstone of the industry, capturing 36.1% of the global market share in 2025. Rising pet humanization and growing awareness about preventive healthcare drive adoption of vaccinations, diagnostics, and routine wellness visits. In mature markets such as North America and Europe, structured annual checkups have become standard, while emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, particularly India (9.5% CAGR) and China (8.6% CAGR), are witnessing rapid uptake fueled by increasing pet adoption and disposable incomes.

The market’s first half (2025–2030) will see growth from USD 53,786.1 million to USD 72,797.6 million, representing 42% of the decade’s total expansion. This phase is dominated by in-clinic preventive services, routine diagnostics, and grooming, as veterinary clinic networks continue to serve as primary access points. By contrast, the second half (2030–2035) will accelerate to USD 98,528.9 million, contributing 58% of total growth, driven by tele-vet consultations, nutrition and weight management services, and app-based wellness memberships, which together are expected to account for over 30% of market value by 2035.

Hybrid Care Models and Digital Platforms Reshape Service Delivery

Veterinary clinics and hospital networks currently dominate with 58.4% of market share in 2025, offering comprehensive coverage, licensed professionals, and trusted relationships with pet owners. However, digital-first platforms are rapidly gaining traction. Walk-in and phone bookings remain the most popular channel at 56% share, but mobile apps and websites are projected to surpass 50% by 2035, reflecting a shift toward subscription-based wellness ecosystems that integrate in-clinic care, tele-vet services, grooming, training, and nutrition consults.

Digital platforms are particularly influential in Asia-Pacific, where urban, tech-savvy pet owners prefer convenience and 24/7 access. Subscription wellness plans, insurance-linked add-ons, and multi-visit bundles are emerging as key revenue drivers, enhancing compliance with preventive care while ensuring predictable costs for owners and recurring revenues for providers.

Regional Growth Dynamics

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market globally, with India and China leading adoption. India’s urban middle-class households are fueling demand for preventive and lifestyle-oriented services, including grooming, tele-vet, and mobile/in-home care. China’s growth is supported by government-led vaccination programs and a burgeoning digital-first consumer base.

In contrast, North America exhibits steady but moderate growth (USA CAGR 3.7%), where preventive services are already normalized, and digital subscriptions are gradually reshaping market dynamics. Europe shows strong adoption of insurance-linked wellness plans, with the UK at 5.8% CAGR and Germany at 4.7% CAGR, supported by established clinic networks and high preventive compliance.

Competitive Landscape and Innovation

The Global Pet Wellness Services Market remains fragmented, with major veterinary networks such as Banfield Pet, VCA Animal Hospitals, and IVC Evidensia commanding substantial market visibility. These leaders increasingly emphasize hybrid models, integrating in-clinic services with digital monitoring, subscription wellness plans, and insurance-linked offerings. Retail-based providers like Petco (Vetco & Vital Care) and PetSmart Grooming & Training extend services via bundled wellness memberships, while digital-first platforms like Rover focus on mobile/in-home care and tele-vet consultations.

Key recent innovations include VCA Animal Hospitals’ 3D Printing Lab for precision orthopedic surgeries and Banfield Foundation’s USD 2.9 million community grants, supporting preventive care and medical procedures for over 540,000 pets. Such initiatives underscore the industry’s shift toward holistic, technology-enabled, and community-driven service models.

Market Outlook

The coming decade will be defined by the integration of preventive care, digital ecosystems, and lifestyle services, with emerging entrants specializing in AI-driven tele-vet solutions and mobile care poised to challenge traditional clinic networks. Preventive services, currently valued at USD 19,416.8 million in 2025, remain the anchor, while lifestyle-oriented offerings—grooming, nutrition, fitness, and behavioral training—are expected to capture a growing share of recurring revenues.

The Global Pet Wellness Services Market presents a compelling landscape for expansion and investment, particularly in Asia-Pacific, where growth momentum is strongest. Stakeholders leveraging hybrid care models, digital memberships, and insurance-linked plans are best positioned to capitalize on the evolving ecosystem and rising global demand for pet wellness.

Global Pet Wellness Services Market – Quick Stats (2025)

•Market Value: USD 53,786.1 million

•Leading Service: Preventive Veterinary Care & Vaccinations (36.1%)

•Dominant Delivery Setting: Veterinary Clinics & Hospital Networks (58.4%)

•Leading Booking Channel: Walk-in / Phone (56.0%)

•Key Growth Regions: India (9.5% CAGR), China (8.6% CAGR), Japan (6.5% CAGR)

•Top Players: Banfield Pet, VCA Animal Hospitals, IVC Evidensia, AniCura, Greencross Vets, CVS Group, Vets4Pets, Petco, PetSmart, Rover

This release provides an authoritative, data-rich overview emphasizing market drivers, regional trends, service innovation, and competitive positioning, generating strong interest for detailed report exploration.

