Demand for Autonomous Farm-To-Store Delivery Display Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $3.97 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Farm-To-Store Delivery Display Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Autonomous Farm-To-Store Delivery Display Market Be By 2025?

The market size of autonomous delivery from farm-to-store has seen a sharp increase in the past years. It is projected to expand from $1.57 billion in 2024 to $1.90 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. The notable growth in the past can be traced back to factors such as an increase in the aging population, escalating urbanization, need for improved crop yields, surging demand for food and scarcity of trained laborers.

The market for autonomous farm-to-store delivery display is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, expanding to a worth of $3.98 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The predicted growth in the forecast duration can be linked to factors like larger farm areas, heightened demand for eco-friendly farming practices, precision agriculture adoption, e-grocery platforms expansion, and the prominence of environmental, social, and governance facets. Key upcoming trends during the forecasting period encompass advancements in robotics technology, assimilation of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT), amalgamation of blockchain and data analytics, the escalating trend of digitization, and burgeoning investments in smart farming technologies.

Download a free sample of the autonomous farm-to-store delivery display market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28535&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Autonomous Farm-To-Store Delivery Display Market Landscape?

Organic products' demand surge is predicted to fuel the autonomous farm-to-store delivery display market’s expansion. Organic products are those cultivated without the use of fabricated chemicals, fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs). This surge in organic products' usage is primarily fueled by heightened consumer awareness about the health risks posed by synthetic chemicals. Autonomous farm-to-store delivery displays streamline the food supply chain by guaranteeing prompt and direct distribution of organic products. This method helps maintain product freshness and decreases logistical issues, which boosts overall consumer satisfaction. As an example, organic food sales hit $61.67 billion in 2022, marking a 4.3% rise from 2021, according to Argentina-based organic product certificate provider, LETIS S.A., in May 2024. Hence, the autonomous farm-to-store delivery display market growth is driven by the surge in organic products' demand. The market for autonomous farm-to-store delivery displays is also being driven by the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, fuelled by rising consumer demand for convenience and contactless shopping. E-commerce platforms are digital services or online applications that assist consumers in ordering groceries and other home essentials over the internet. The expansion of such platforms is primarily due to escalating consumer demand for contactless shopping and convenience, as it allows for easy access to fresh groceries without the need to visit physical stores. E-commerce platforms augment autonomous farm-to-store delivery displays by incorporating efficient logistical management and real-time order tracking, thereby making last-mile delivery quicker and more dependable. Moreover, they enhance operational efficiency by optimizing delivery routes and inventory handling, which elevates overall customer satisfaction. For instance, the United States Census Bureau noted a 5.3% (±1.2 percent) increase in e-commerce sales in 2025’s second quarter, as compared to the same period in 2024. The rise was more than the general retail sales growth of 3.8% (±0.4 percent). Hence, the rising proliferation of e-commerce platforms propels the autonomous farm-to-store delivery display market's growth.

Who Are The Top Players In The Autonomous Farm-To-Store Delivery Display Market?

Major players in the Autonomous Farm-To-Store Delivery Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Ocado Group plc

• AutoStore ASA

• Zipline International Inc.

• Nuro Inc.

• Gatik Inc.

• Kodiak Robotics Inc.

• Berkshire Grey Inc.

• Einride AB

• Starship Technologies Ltd.

• Outrider Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Autonomous Farm-To-Store Delivery Display Industry?

Major players in the autonomous farm-to-store delivery market are turning their attention towards creating highly developed technology products, such as automated vertical farming systems. These products optimize supply chain effectiveness, provide fresh produce, and diminish costs and environmental imprint. Automated vertical farming systems are advanced cultivations utilizing robotics, AI, and managed environments to grow produce vertically, making planting, supervision, and harvesting fully automated to improve efficiency and output. For example, AutoStore, a Norway-based company specializing in automated storage and retrieval systems, and OnePointOne, a US-focused automated vertical farming systems company, introduced Opollo Farm in May 2025. This vertical indoor farming platform, powered by robotics, handles crops in a meticulously controlled setup, thus minimizing space usage, escalating efficiency, and speeding up growth cycles. It provides solutions for labor deficits, water shortages, and supply chain dilemmas, allowing top-quality, locally produced crops to be delivered to retail stores efficiently. This innovative approach facilitates the seamless supply chain of ultra-fresh produce to Whole Foods Market, ensuring a swift transfer from farm to shelf through minimal human interference.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Autonomous Farm-To-Store Delivery Display Market

The autonomous farm-to-store delivery market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Vehicle Type: Ground Vehicles, Aerial Drones, Hybrid Vehicles

3) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning, Internet Of Things, Global Positioning System And Navigation Systems, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Fruits And Vegetables, Dairy Products, Grains And Cereals, Meat And Poultry, Other Applications

5) By End User: Farmers, Retailers, Distributors, Logistics Providers

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Delivery Robots And Drones, Sensors And Cameras, Navigation And Control Systems, Communication Devices, Display And Interface Units, Power And Battery Systems

2) By Software: Fleet Management Platforms, Route Optimization Solutions, Inventory And Supply Chain Management, Data Analytics And Insights, Security And Access Control, User Interaction Interfaces

3) By Services: Implementation And Integration, Training And Education, Consulting And Advisory, Support And Maintenance, Managed Services, Data Management And Security

View the full autonomous farm-to-store delivery display market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-farm-to-store-delivery-display-global-market-report

Autonomous Farm-To-Store Delivery Display Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led in the global market of autonomous farm-to-store delivery display and is set to maintain its growth trajectory till 2025. The report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Autonomous Farm-To-Store Delivery Display Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Grocery Delivery Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grocery-delivery-software-global-market-report

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automated-parcel-delivery-terminals-global-market-report

Container Tracking Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/container-tracking-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.