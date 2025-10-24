Automotive Sunlight-Readable Display Market Size Worth $3.36 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Sunlight-Readable Display Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Automotive Sunlight-Readable Display Market Worth?

The market size for sunlight-readable displays in the automotive sector has witnessed robust growth in the past few years. It is expected to escalate from $1.79 billion in 2024 to $2.04 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The expansion during the historical period is due to factors such as heightened consumer consciousness about display legibility in bright sunlight, growing preference for digital dashboards in vehicles, increased demand for energy-efficient vehicle parts, a surge in manufacturing of mid-to-high-end vehicles, and the growing incorporation of display-based driver information systems.

In the successive years, the market size of the automotive sunlight-readable display is anticipated to witness a significant surge, escalating to $3.36 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. This progression during the forecast period can be associated with the expanding incorporation of sunlight-readable displays in electric vehicles, growing consumer inclination towards larger sunlight-readable screens, increasing demand for elevated driver safety attributes, stringent regulations on vehicle display visibility standards, and a heightened need for better display resilience in severe conditions. The upcoming trends for the forecast period embrace progress in anti-glare coating technology for automotive displays, enhancement in adaptive brightness and contrast systems, amalgamation of sunlight-readable displays with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), evolution of low-power high-brightness display panels, and advancements in flexible and transparent materials for automotive displays.

What Are The Factors Driving The Automotive Sunlight-Readable Display Market?

The increasing uptake of electric cars is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the automotive sunlight-readable display market. Electric cars, defined as vehicles exclusively or partly driven by energy from rechargeable batteries via electric motors as opposed to traditional internal combustion engines, are gaining traction. This surge is chiefly attributed to growing ecological apprehensions and government incentives advocating for transportation with lower emissions. Sunlight-readable displays in automotive applications contribute by offering high-contrast, minimal-glare data to drivers and passengers, improving the safety, convenience, and efficacy of operations in electric automobiles. For instance, the France-based intergovernmental organisation, the International Energy Agency, announced in 2024 that global electric vehicle sales surpassed 17 million, reflecting a more than 25% increase from 2023, with China alone contributing to over 11 million sales, equating to almost two-thirds of global sales. Consequently, the escalating acceptance of electric vehicles is propelling the automotive sunlight-readable display market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Automotive Sunlight-Readable Display Market?

Major players in the Automotive Sunlight-Readable Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics

• Panasonic Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Continental AG

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Valeo SA

• BOE Technology Group

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Sharp Corporation

• LG Display Co., Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Automotive Sunlight-Readable Display Market?

Key players in the automotive sunlight-readable display market are honing their focus on technology innovations, such as optically bonded anti-reflective lenses. This focus is aimed at enhancing readability and visibility under direct sunlight, boosting durability, and ensuring smooth user experience in both commercial and passenger vehicles. In optical bonding, the protective glass is firmly attached to the screen with an optical-grade adhesive. This process reduces internal reflections and glare, thereby improving readability under sunlight. As an illustration, US-based Hydro Electronic Devices, Inc., which specializes in the design and manufacture of robust display and control solutions for industrial applications and mobile equipment, launched a new generation of rugged user interface displays in January 2023. These displays are available in sizes 5"", 7"", 12"", and 15"" and feature a 1000 nit IPS panel fitted with an optically bonded anti-reflective lens for exceptional sunlight readability. In addition, these displays have been sealed to meet IP67 standards, making them suitable for both outside and inside applications in mobile equipment. The design also includes a glass interface that extends from edge to edge, enabling seamless flush mounting on dashboards and other stylized features.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Automotive Sunlight-Readable Display Market Share?

The automotive sunlight-readable display market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Display Type: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED), Thin Film Transistor (TFT), Other Display Types

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Other Vehicle Types

3) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

4) By Application: Infotainment Systems, Instrument Clusters, Head-Up Displays, Navigation Systems, Other Application Types

Subsegment:

1) By Liquid Crystal Display (LCD): Twisted Nematic (TN) LCD, In-Plane Switching (IPS) LCD, Vertical Alignment (VA) LCD, Reflective LCD, Transflective LCD

2) By Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED): Passive Matrix OLED (PMOLED), Active Matrix OLED (AMOLED), Transparent OLED, Flexible OLED

3) By Thin Film Transistor (TFT): Amorphous Silicon (a-Si) TFT, Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon (LTPS) TFT, Oxide TFT (IGZO TFT), Organic TFT (OTFT),

4) By Other Display Types: MicroLED Display, MiniLED Display, Quantum Dot Display (QLED), Electrophoretic (E-Paper) Display

What Are The Regional Trends In The Automotive Sunlight-Readable Display Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the Automotive Sunlight-Readable Display Global Market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the most rapidly expanding region over the forecast period. The report encompasses coverage of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

