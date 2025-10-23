Taichuan debuted at the International Security Fair ESS+2025, connecting new global opportunities with OEM capabilities

Taichuan debuted at the International Security Fair ESS+2025

ZHUHAI, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From August 27th to 29th, the 31st International Security Fair ESS+, was grandly held at the Corferias Convention Center in Bogota. Taichuan brought a full range of core security products and customized solutions to the exhibition, and attracted widespread attention with its hard-core technology and flexible cooperation mode!Demonstrating China's intelligent manufacturing strengthAs the largest comprehensive security exhibition in Latin America and the surrounding region, ESS+ has successfully held its 30th edition, bringing together leading global security companies across multiple core sectors, including security, protection, and emergency rescue. It is also a key hub for Chinese companies expanding into the Latin American market. With more than 20 years of industry accumulation and global service experience,Taichuan showcases the achievements of smart security to the Latin American market.At the exhibition, the Taichuan booth was bustling with visitors, many stopping to inquire. Through on-site demonstrations and solution briefings, the staff presented a comprehensive range of products, including smart villa intercoms, whole-Home Smart central control screens , smart apartment intercom systems, cloud intercom systems, and 4-line HD smart intercoms, showcasing everything from device performance to application scenarios.Full-scenario intelligent solutions + customization capabilitiesTaichuan shown up at ESS+ with its core strengths of "full-scenario coverage and full-link services," offering intelligent solutions adapted to diverse scenarios and meeting personalized needs with mature ODM/OEM capabilities.Tuya Ecosystem empowers to create a seamless smart experienceTaichuan's whole-home smart central control screen leverages the world-renowned Tuya smart ecosystem to create an intelligent solution that connects devices and controls everything from one screen. No matter in residential or commercial area, users can easily connect devices via the app—from smart locks unlocks, lighting adjustment, security camera monitoring, access control, and real-time visitor communication. The entire process is simple and intuitive, completely breaking the limitations of traditional devices operating independently, and it makes intelligent control more efficient and convenient.Building a solid line of defense for security and stability with Amazon cloudTo further enhance product performance, Taichuan's core products, including access control systems and WiFi Doorbells , are now fully integrated with Amazon cloud. Leveraging world-leading cloud computing and data security capabilities, Taichuan products have been upgraded in data transmission encryption, system stability, and multi-terminal compatibility. These upgrades meet daily security needs of ordinary users and the requirements of complex scenarios in high-end communities and large commercial complexes.Mature ODM/OEM services to meet personalized needsAs a trusted partner in the intercom industry, Taichuan has built a comprehensive ODM/OEM service system with a strong R&D team and standardized production line, providing flexible customization support to global customers: it can provide ODM design adjustments based on its own R&D technology, and can also complete OEM production according to customer solutions, quickly responding to diverse needs.Full scene coverage, adapting to diverse user needsTaichuan products have a wide range of applications, including residential communities, single-family houses, commercial buildings and hotel projects, etc. They can seamlessly connect with the needs of different scenarios and achieve "one-stop intelligent upgrade".Taichuan will continue to prioritize technological innovation while and deepen its ODM/OEM service capabilities in the future to provide customized smart solutions for clients in diverse regions and scenarios. Visit Taichuan's official website ( www.taichuansmart.com ) for product details and cooperation policy. We look forward to collaborating with you to explore new opportunities in the smart security market!

