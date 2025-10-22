TWO HILL FARRER PARTNERS NAMED 'LEADING DEALMAKERS IN AMERICA' BY LAWDRAGON

Stacey Sullivan Brian Weinhart

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Lawdragon has recognized Partners Stacey Sullivan and Brian Weinhart as part of its 2026 class of the “500 Leading Dealmakers in America."“Their skill is a superpower, bringing together the vast knowledge required of a client, its strategy and legal and financial underpinnings, with the momentary apple of its eye – financing, an acquisition, a joint venture, a multi-billion-dollar merger,” states the publication. “That skill has made these among the most coveted lawyers in the world.”Stacey Sullivan’s unique background as both a former CPA and seasoned transactional attorney distinguishes her as a trusted advisor on complex real estate, corporate, tax, and trust matters. Known for her ability to integrate financial acumen with legal strategy, she counsels property owners, investors, borrowers, lenders, and tenants across all sectors of real estate, including industrial, commercial, office, retail, and residential, guiding clients through sophisticated transactions with precision and foresight.Recently, Sullivan was recognized in Lawdragon’s “500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers 2025” guide.Brian Weinhart is a nationally recognized real estate and finance attorney, bringing over 30 years of experience representing both borrowers and lenders in complex commercial real estate transactions across the United States. His expertise spans multiple asset classes, including shopping centers, multifamily,retail and office sponsors and investors as well as institutional commercial loan originators.Weinhart was named a Southern California “Super Lawyer” earlier this year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.