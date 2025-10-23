TWO SKLAR KIRSH PARTNERS NAMED 'COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE VISIONARIES' BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

Katy Conroy Andrew Kirsh

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that the Los Angeles Times has recognized Partners Katy Conroy and Andrew Kirsh as “2025 Southern California Commercial Real Estate Visionaries” in a special feature in its Business magazine.“Southern California’s commercial real estate landscape is as dynamic and competitive as any in the nation, shaped by soaring skylines, mixed-use innovations and transformative infrastructure developments,” states the publisher. “At the heart of this movement are the executives whose vision and leadership drive deals, shape communities and define markets.”“Guiding clients through complex deals as a partner at Sklar Kirsh LLP, Katy Conroy maintains a dynamic corporate and real estate practice,” shares the feature. “She advises on mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt financings and joint ventures across asset types, including multifamily, industrial and hospitality.” Conroy’s recent work with Cherng Family Trust and her advisory role with Oaktree Capital were highlighted by the publication.Conroy was recognized as a “Woman of Influence” earlier this year by the Los Angeles Business Journal.Andrew Kirsh is “co-chairman of Sklar Kirsh LLP and chair of the firm’s Real Estate Practice Group, a nationally recognized leader in commercial real estate law,” according to his profile in the Los Angeles Times. Recent deals, including $135-million on a multifamily acquisition representing Oaktree Capital are highlighted, as is his work as “the acclaimed host of the podcast Real Talk with Andrew Kirsh, where he interviews top real estate professionals.Earlier this year, Kirsh was named a “Legal Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times and recognized as a top real estate lawyer in California by the Daily Journal.

