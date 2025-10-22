KP Public Affairs Adds Wendy Chavarria to Public Relations Team

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KP Public Affairs (KP) has added Wendy Chavarria to its growing public relations team. Wendy brings with her experience in social media content creation, media outreach, and community engagement.“Wendy brings a new wave of creativity and fresh perspectives to our client work and has already proven to be an influential social media specialist,” said Michael Burns, Managing Partner at KP. “Her expertise will be a key asset to our firm as we work to break through barriers and navigate today’s fast-moving media landscape.”Wendy held internships at Cetene Corporation and has led social media development for the Yolo County Fairgrounds, where she generated over 973K views and 334K reach across Facebook and Instagram in five days.Wendy, a graduate of California State University, Sacramento, is bilingual in English and Spanish and was an active member of PRSSA, where she held leadership roles. While leading the student-run organization, she increased chapter membership by over 500% and launched and executed a fundraising campaign to support student attendance at national PR conferences.“Joining the KP Public Relations team marks an exciting new chapter in my career,” said Wendy Chavarria. “I look forward to delivering impactful campaigns that truly connect with audiences and help our clients stand out.”Wendy holds a B.A. in Public Relations with a Minor in Business Administration from California State University, Sacramento. Learn more about Wendy on the KP Public Affairs website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.