ECRE Policy Note: All Packed-Up and Ready? Assessment of the State of Play on Pact Implementation

Published on: 22nd October 2025

ECRE has published a policy note which assesses the state of play of the implementation of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum. The note analyses how EU member states (MS) are adapting their national legislation, reception systems, and operational capacities to align with the new common framework. Drawing on information shared by ECRE member organisations and partners across Europe, it identifies trends that risk undermining the right to asylum and the coherence of the Common European Asylum System.

The note reveals that while formal progress is advancing, a number of challenges have already emerged. It also raises concerns about selective and unbalanced implementation, lack of transparency, limited engagement with civil society and risks of “deharmonisation” in the implementation of asylum rules across the EU.

To address these challenges, ECRE calls on EU MS to:

  • Ensure transparency by publishing national implementation plans and asylum strategies to enable scrutiny and accountability;
  • Establish structured dialogue with civil society;
  • Invest in functional asylum systems, including fair and efficient procedures and adequate reception conditions;
  • Implement the solidarity mechanism in a predictable and effective way, prioritising relocations;
  • Avoid reforms that reduce procedural safeguards or lower protection standards.

ECRE also urges the European Commission to strengthen compliance monitoring, ensure the transparent functioning of the solidarity mechanism, and launch enforcement actions where EU MS fail to uphold EU and international obligations.

The policy note is available here.

