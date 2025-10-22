Where Style Meets Vision: Khrystyna Yatseniuk and Oleksandra Hulova Redefine Fashion Imagery in Los Angeles

“WITHIN THE WEB” Editorial by Oleksandra Hulova and Khrystyna Yatseniuk Khrystyna Yatseniuk Oleksandra Hulova

Ukrainian duo Khrystyna Yatseniuk & Oleksandra Hulova launch new L.A. bookings for editorial, brand, and celebrity shoots blending art and emotion

When a client steps onto our set, I want them to feel seen, powerful, and free.” — Khrystyna Yatseniuk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two established forces in the fashion industry, Khrystyna Yatseniuk and Oleksandra Hulova , have joined creative forces, merging world-class styling with visionary photography to redefine modern fashion imagery in Los Angeles. Together, they bring a rare blend of European sophistication and California edge — a collaboration built on trust, artistry, and a shared belief that fashion should tell a story that stays with you long after the lights fade.Both born in Ukraine and now based in Los Angeles, Yatseniuk and Hulova represent a new generation of Ukrainian creatives making their mark globally. Each has built an impressive individual career — Yatseniuk as a wardrobe stylist, creative director, and founder of BUNDÏ, and Hulova as a fashion photographer and founder of Artspace Photostudio . Their shared energy produces work that feels cinematic yet intimate — rooted in movement, authenticity, and emotion.Their collaborations have quickly captured the attention of both the public and the fashion press. The duo’s editorial projects strike a balance between minimalism and drama, sensuality and structure. Their work has been featured in Flanelle Magazine, 17:23 Magazine, Pump Magazine, Basic Magazine, and Moevir Magazine, earning them recognition as one of the most dynamic creative partnerships in Los Angeles.“Fashion for us is about authenticity and storytelling. Every fit should make you feel something — it’s not about imitation; it’s about energy,” says Khrystyna Yatseniuk, founder of BUNDÏ, a West Hollywood–based luxury concept store and styling studio representing leading Ukrainian designers and global brands. BUNDÏ has become a creative hub where art and fashion meet.Yatseniuk’s styling philosophy is rooted in individuality. She creates bold, editorial-ready looks that express strength and character. Having styled numerous celebrities, public figures, and brands, she draws from international showrooms and her private archive of designer pieces, merging craftsmanship with storytelling. Her styling transforms clothing into a cinematic language of emotion and identity.“Fashion isn’t just about what you wear — it’s about how it transforms your state of being,” Yatseniuk adds. “When a client steps onto our set, I want them to feel seen, powerful, and free.”Oleksandra Hulova, founder of Artspace Photostudio, brings technical mastery and artistry behind the lens. Known for her cinematic lighting and transformative sets, Hulova has photographed celebrities, designers, and global campaigns. Her work merges precision with emotion — technically flawless, yet deeply human.“Every image has its rhythm,” says Hulova. “We capture not just how something looks, but how it feels to exist in that moment.” Her Los Angeles studio serves as a creative laboratory where she transforms every project into an atmosphere — from soft natural tones to bold editorial contrasts.After years of individual success, Yatseniuk and Hulova are opening new joint booking availability, offering full-scale creative production that unites styling, art direction, and high-fashion photography. Each project is custom-designed — whether it’s a fashion editorial, campaign, or private shoot — ensuring the client’s personality and vision are at the center.Their partnership has already earned praise from editors and stylists who describe their work as “cinematic storytelling in couture.” What sets them apart is not only their creative skill but also their synergy — a balance of trust, intuition, and shared roots that elevates every collaboration.Both women embrace their Ukrainian heritage as a source of inspiration. “We both came from Ukraine — a country that taught us resilience, precision, and passion,” says Yatseniuk. “Our art is our voice.”Hulova adds, “We’re proud to represent Ukrainian creativity on the global stage. Los Angeles gives us the freedom to experiment, while our heritage grounds us in purpose. It’s a perfect blend of emotion and elegance.”Clients describe working with the duo as transformative — a creative experience that goes beyond imagery. Their shoots are immersive and meticulously directed, blending artistry and professionalism in equal measure. For brands and private clients, they deliver editorial results that rival top fashion houses — yet always feel personal.Their growing presence in Los Angeles signals a new era of creative collaboration. Together, they merge the sophistication of European fashion with the innovation of the West Coast, creating visuals that are both refined and emotionally charged.With their new offerings, brands, designers, and private clients can now access the duo’s signature process — a seamless blend of concept development, wardrobe styling, and photography. Each project is built around story, atmosphere, and identity.As they continue to expand their creative portfolio, Khrystyna Yatseniuk and Oleksandra Hulova are redefining what modern fashion imagery means — powerful, cinematic, and human at its core. Their partnership reflects the next chapter of global fashion creativity emerging from Los Angeles: collaborative, emotional, and timeless.About Khrystyna YatseniukKhrystyna Yatseniuk is a Ukrainian-born fashion stylist and creative director, and founder of BUNDÏ, a West Hollywood–based boutique and styling studio featuring leading Ukrainian designers and luxury brands. She has styled numerous celebrities, designers, and brands for global publications and campaigns, merging contemporary fashion with editorial storytelling.About Oleksandra HulovaOleksandra Hulova is a Ukrainian-born, Los Angeles–based fashion photographer and founder of Artspace Photostudio, known for its cinematic lighting, transformative sets, and refined artistic direction. Her portfolio includes global publications, brand campaigns, and celebrity portraits that balance precision with emotional depth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.