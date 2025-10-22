Stanley Law Offers Legal Support Following Deadly DUI Truck Crash on 10 Freeway in Ontario

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of a tragic chain-reaction crash that killed three people and injured at least four others on the westbound 10 Freeway in Ontario, California, Stanley Law is offering legal guidance and support to the victims and their families.

The devastating accident occurred Tuesday afternoon just east of the 15 Freeway. Dashcam footage, now part of a law enforcement investigation, shows a semi-truck violently colliding with an SUV before slamming into multiple vehicles. According to California Highway Patrol, the 21-year-old truck driver from Yuba City was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

“This is sadly a reminder of how precious life is, and how fast it can be taken away at the hands of somebody who is driving irresponsibly,” said CHP Officer Rodrigo Jimenez in a statement to the media.

Stanley Law, a personal injury firm based in Woodland Hills, emphasizes the legal and emotional complexities families face after a crash involving a commercial vehicle. The firm represents victims in southern California.

“Our hearts go out to every family affected by this horrific crash,” said a representative from Stanley Law. “When a commercial truck driver is impaired or negligent, victims deserve answers and the opportunity to seek justice.”

The legal team at Stanley Law assists victims and their families with wrongful death and catastrophic injury claims involving commercial vehicles. Their attorneys investigate liability, pursue claims against trucking companies and third-party contractors, and help clients recover compensation for medical bills, lost income, funeral expenses, and emotional trauma.

Stanley Law is currently offering free consultations to victims or families impacted by the 10 Freeway crash or similar truck accidents.

To speak with a Woodland Hills truck accident attorney or schedule a consultation, visit www.stanleylawteam.com.

About Stanley Law

Stanley Law is a California-based personal injury law firm focused on serious auto accidents, trucking crashes, and wrongful death cases. With a reputation for compassionate service and aggressive legal advocacy, Stanley Law represents injury victims throughout Woodland Hills and the Greater Los Angeles area.



