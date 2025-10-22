AromaGee Holistic Wellness Celebrates a Fresh Chapter With New Highland, NY Location

AromaGee Massage & Holistic Wellness - New Location Craniosacral Therapy

Expanded Space, Renewed Atmosphere, and Focus on Pain Relief Through Craniosacral Therapy

I was inspired by massage therapy after an accident I was involved in and wanted to give back to others in pain her main focus is in medical massage and a passion for relaxation.” — Gina S.

HIGHLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AromaGee Holistic Wellness, a trusted name in massage therapy and pain relief wellness studio in the Hudson Valley, is proud to announce its move to a brand-new location just down the road at 652 Route 299, Suite 101, Highland, NY 12528 . This relocation marks a milestone in AromaGee’s growth, oﬀering an upgraded interior and refreshed atmosphere while continuing to provide the same dedicated care that clients across Ulster, Dutchess, and Orange counties have come to rely on.The new space enhances the client experience with improved interiors designed to create a calming and restorative environment. Clients will find the same skilled therapists and signature services they love, now in a location that oﬀers easier parking, a modernized setting, and a renewed energy that reflects AromaGee’s ten-year commitment to holistic health.Expanded Focus on Craniosacral Therapy for Pain ReliefIn addition to lymphatic drainage, medical massage, and post-surgical recovery support, AromaGee is highlighting Craniosacral Therapy (CST) , a gentle yet powerful technique that supports the relief of chronic pain, trauma recovery, and nervous system balance.According to the International Association of Healthcare Educators (IAHE), Craniosacral Therapy works by relieving tension in the craniosacral system, improving the flow of cerebrospinal fluid, and enhancing the body’s ability to self-regulate and heal. Clients may find relief from conditions such as migraines, TMJ, fibromyalgia, neck and back pain, and stress-related disorders. AromaGee’s certified therapists bring this approach to Highland residents seeking safe, non-invasive options for pain relief and overall wellness.Commitment to the Hudson Valley CommunityOwner Gina and the AromaGee team remain committed to serving clients throughout Highland, New Paltz, Kingston, Gardiner, Saugerties, and the greater Hudson Valley region. With a focus on accessibility, education, and results-driven care, AromaGee continues to build its reputation as a trusted resource forholistic healing.As part of the celebration of the new location, AromaGee is oﬀering 10% oﬀ all services through November 20, 2025. This limited-time special is designed to thank loyal clients and welcome new visitors to the refreshed space.About AromaGee Holistic WellnessFor more than a decade, AromaGee Holistic Wellness has specialized in advanced massage techniques, including manual lymphatic drainage, medical massage, prenatal massage, and craniosacral therapy. With a mission to empower clients to heal and thrive naturally, AromaGee continues to expand its oﬀerings to meet the evolving needs of the Hudson Valley community. Book your appointment today!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.