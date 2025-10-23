Energy Traders Gain Access to Hyper-Local, AI-Enhanced Weather Forecasts Through Enverus—Powered by Climavision

Enverus Rolls Out 15-day Forecasts to Platform’s Thousands of Users, Alongside the Weather Technology Company

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Climavision, the weather technology company whose private radar network and AI-driven forecasting fills visibility gaps for energy companies and traders, will bring precision weather data to the Enverus platform that energy and commodity traders use daily. Enverus, which provides critical commodity data and analytics for traders, will integrate Climavision’s Horizon AI Point model into its MarketView platform, giving traders acute visibility into the local weather conditions that affect output and demand. Weather data at this level of granularity was previously inaccessible to the larger U.S. trading community. These new services will be effective immediately.

Weather is one of the most significant drivers of energy, fuel, agriculture and commodity markets. Until now, however, energy traders could only access legacy government weather data—which often lacks the resolution, localization and timeliness necessary to make high-stakes decisions with confidence. Climavision, which works with energy companies and utilities across the U.S., uses artificial intelligence to combine and process observations from satellites, radars and weather stations around the world. Their Horizon AI Point model then uses these millions of data points to create real-time, continuously generated weather forecasts, providing visibility that can’t be reached using only publicly available data. These forecasts will reduce the risk involved in trading by enabling Enverus users to make predictions on pricing and investments based on upcoming weather events that will impact the market and shifts in demand.

With access to the Horizon AI Point model, MarketView traders will also be able to:

● Zoom in on hyper-local weather: From power plants, pipelines and solar farms to crop fields and airports, traders can now access on-the-ground conditions at important locations anywhere in the U.S. or Globally.

● Create forecasts up to 15 days out: In addition to traditional hourly and daily forecasts, users can now monitor weather events over two weeks away – generating competitive long-term insights not accessible by other traders.

● Predict all forms of weather, all year long: Beyond traditional temperature and precipitation forecasts, traders will also be able to create energy forecasts that track solar irradiance, visibility, cloud coverage and wind speeds.

● Develop industry-specific insights: Specialized sectors like aviation, agriculture and renewable energy have unique challenges and opportunities for traders. The Horizon AI Point model also allows users to tailor their weather data to quickly and easily see how conditions will impact these additional areas.

“Horizon AI Point brings a new dimension of weather visibility to the MarketView platform. Traders now have access to hyper-local, continuously updated forecasts that translate atmospheric conditions directly into market insight. Together, we’re raising the bar for how weather data informs pricing, risk management, and strategic decision-making,” said Chris Goode, CEO and co-founder of Climavision.

Additionally, the MarketView platform will now display weather data directly alongside pricing and industry trends—eliminating the need for users to toggle between multiple pages and websites to compare forecasts. This visual convenience significantly reduces the time needed to understand the impacts and future movements of important weather patterns.

“Our collaboration with Climavision brings hyper-local, AI-enhanced weather forecasting to customers across aviation, renewables, power and gas, and agriculture; industries where precision weather data drives critical decisions,” said Matt Wilcoxson, EVP of Strategic Development at Enverus Trading and Risk. “By integrating Horizon AI Point forecasts into our MarketView Sphere platform, users gain real-time visibility into weather-driven market risks and opportunities, enabling smarter trading, optimized dispatch planning, and proactive supply strategies."

In addition to providing weather insights for energy and commodity traders, Climavision also works with major utility companies around the world, including CenterPoint Energy in the U.S. Using their Horizon AI Point models, they help utilities understand how shifting weather patterns will impact their operations and increase the resiliency of their grids in the face of major storms.

About Climavision

Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high-resolution supplemental weather radar network with its cutting-edge Horizon AI forecasting technology suite to close significant weather observation gaps and drastically improve forecast speed and accuracy. Climavision’s revolutionary approach to climate technology is poised to help reduce the economic risks of volatile weather on companies, governments, and communities alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world’s largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development in Raleigh, NC, and a fleet maintenance office in the panhandle of Florida. To learn more, visit www.Climavision.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.