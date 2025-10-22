Integrated Therapy Associates Provides Educational Insights on Coping with Seasonal Affective Symptoms in Wilmington, NC

Integrated Therapy Associates Office Exterior

Integrated Therapy Associates Shares Expert Guidance on Managing Seasonal Affective Disorder in Wilmington, NC

Community education and awareness are essential.” — Dr. Yael Gold

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the fall season deepens and daylight hours shorten, many individuals experience changes in mood, energy, and motivation commonly linked to Seasonal Aﬀective Disorder (SAD). To address this growing concern, Integrated Therapy Associates , a leading provider of trauma-informed and holistic mental health care in Wilmington, North Carolina, is oﬀering educational insights and professional support for individuals struggling with seasonal depression and anxiety.SAD, often referred to as “seasonal depression,” aﬀects people as the body and mind respond to shifts in light exposure and daily rhythm. Symptoms can include fatigue, irritability, sleep disturbances, and loss of interest in activities once enjoyed. These mood changes can aﬀect anyone, but are particularly prevalent during the transition from summer to winter.According to Dr. Yael Gold, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist and Founder of Integrated Therapy Associates, “Recognizing the early signs of seasonal aﬀective symptoms allows individuals to take proactive steps toward emotional balance. With the right tools and therapeutic support, it’s possible to maintain stability and well-being through the seasonal shift.”To better serve the Wilmington community, Integrated Therapy Associates oﬀers therapy and counseling services, including stress management counseling, anxiety therapy, and mindfulness-based approaches.The practice also provides EMDR therapy and trauma recovery programs, helping clients address deeper emotional patterns that may be amplified during periods of change or reduced daylight.Understanding Seasonal Emotional ChangesExperts note that reduced sunlight can disrupt circadian rhythms and serotonin production, contributing to feelings of depression and fatigue. These biological changes, combined with the social and emotional transitions of fall, can aﬀect daily functioning and interpersonal relationships.Integrated Therapy Associates encourages residents of Wilmington to recognize the connection between environmental shifts and emotional well-being. Through techniques such as mindfulness therapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), and guided relaxation, clients can develop personalized coping strategies to manage stress and improve mood regulation.Therapy and Community Support in WilmingtonAs a trusted mental health practice serving the Wilmington area for over two decades, Integrated Therapy Associates remains committed to providing accessible, research-backed care for the local community. The practice oﬀers individual, family, and group counseling options to support those experiencing seasonal depression in Wilmington, NC, and related emotional challenges.“Community education and awareness are essential,” added Dr. Gold. “By understanding the psychological and physiological aspects of seasonal aﬀective symptoms, individuals can feel empowered to seek support early and prevent these patterns from worsening.”About Integrated Therapy AssociatesIntegrated Therapy Associates is a premier mental health practice based in Wilmington, North Carolina, oﬀering comprehensive therapy services including trauma therapy, PTSD counseling, EMDR therapy, stress management counseling, and mindfulness-based treatment. The team specializes in helping individuals and families navigate life transitions, emotional challenges, and trauma recovery with compassion and clinical expertise.Integrated Therapy Associates has been featured in leading national and healthcare media outlets, including World Healthcare Report, Today in Healthcare, US National Times, The America Watch, US Healthcare Journal, US Times Gazette, and the Associated Press, recognizing their continued contribution to advancing trauma-informed mental health care in Wilmington, NC.To learn more about therapy for seasonal aﬀective disorder in Wilmington, NC, or to schedule an appointment, visit https:/ / www.itahealing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.