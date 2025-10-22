FIELD OF SCREAMS IGNITES HALLOWEEN SEASON WITH FINAL OCTOBER EVENTS AND EXTENDS INTO NOVEMBER

Field of Screams

MOUNTVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Halloween just days away, Field of Screams is turning up the energy for the final stretch of October. The nationally recognized haunted attraction in Lancaster County is closing out the month with a full lineup of live bands, DJs, and signature haunted experiences that will continue into November.Beginning Thursday, October 23, visitors can catch Mr. Fang & The Dark Tones performing on the midway from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25, DJ JayStar keeps the crowd moving with sets that mix horror and high-energy beats. DJ VIBE takes over Sunday, October 26, bringing another night of music and mayhem. Halloween night, Friday, October 31, features a headline performance by The Ben Ginder Band, creating the ultimate soundtrack for one of the most anticipated nights of the year.All performances are included with admission, giving guests even more reasons to make Field of Screams their Halloween destination.“Every night from now through Halloween feels like the main event,” said Jim Schopf, co-founder of Field of Screams. “The atmosphere, the crowds, and the live music all come together to make this season unforgettable.”THE SCREAMS DON’T STOP IN OCTOBERThe fright continues beyond Halloween. Field of Screams will remain open on select dates throughout November for fans who want one last round of thrills before the season ends. Visitors can still experience all four of the attraction’s main haunts — the Haunted Hayride, Den of Darkness, Frightmare Asylum, and Nocturnal Wasteland — along with weekend entertainment and food vendors.Updated November event details are available at https://fieldofscreams.com/events A HALLOWEEN TRADITION THAT GROWS EVERY YEARSince its opening in 1993, Field of Screams has become a Halloween tradition for thrill seekers from across the Mid-Atlantic. The attraction combines movie-quality effects, professional actors, and outdoor terror to create one of the most talked-about haunted destinations in the country. It has been featured by outlets including USA Today, Travel Channel, and The Philadelphia Inquirer for its creative design and high production value.Crowds are expected to surge through the final ten days of October, with many visitors planning their trip to coincide with the Halloween weekend shows and live music events.VISITOR INFORMATIONLocation: 191 College Avenue, Mountville, PA 17554Hours: Gates open at 6:30 p.m. on operating nightsTickets: Available online and at the gate: https://fieldofscreams.com/tickets ABOUT FIELD OF SCREAMSFounded by brothers Gene and Jim Schopf, Field of Screams has grown into one of the leading haunted attractions in the United States. The property features four major haunted experiences, a midway with food, games, and live entertainment, and seasonal events that run throughout the fall. The team continually updates each attraction to deliver fresh scares and unforgettable Halloween memories year after year.

