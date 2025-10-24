Patti Negri Joins Endless Night as Co-Owner and Celebrity Host for 2025 Vampire Ball in New Orleans

Patti Negri brings star power and global fanbase to Endless Night as co-owner and celebrity host of the 2025 Vampire Ball at House of Blues New Orleans

Patti Negri is the perfect partner to move the Vampire Ball into its next phase as a premier cultural experience” — Father Sebastiaan Impressario ENVB

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endless Night Productions is proud to announce a new chapter in its iconic Vampire Ball legacy. Patti Negri, the internationally known television personality and Good Witch of Hollywood, has officially joined the company as co-owner. She will also serve as the celebrity host of the 2025 Endless Night Vampire Ball in New Orleans, where she will perform an exclusive séance and co-host the annual Saturday Night Howl.

Patti Negri’s arrival as co-owner signals a new era for Endless Night, positioning the brand for greater reach, cultural visibility, and mainstream entertainment impact. Known globally as the "Good Witch of Hollywood," Negri has become a fixture of pop culture through her role on the Discovery+ hit Ghost Adventures. She is the host of the award-winning podcast The Witching Hour, a best-selling author with titles including DOLLCRAFT from Llewellyn Books. A high-profile media personality with appearances on America’s Got Talent, Master Chef, Portals to Hell, and digital collaborations with Lilly Singh, FaZe Rug, LaurDIY, and Good Mythical Morning.

“Patti brings vision, reach, and an authentic connection to fans,” said Endless Night founder Father Sebastiaan. “She’s the perfect partner to move the Vampire Ball into its next phase as a premier cultural experience.”

The 2025 Endless Night Vampire Ball returns to New Orleans from October 30 to November 2 at the legendary House of Blues. This year’s theme, Vampires of the Silver Screen, pays tribute to a century of iconic vampire films. From Nosferatu (1922) and Dracula (1931), to Horror of Dracula (1958), Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992), and modern titles like Nosferatu (2024) and Sinners (2025), guests are invited to embody cinema’s most legendary vampires through immersive costuming and performance.

The main event takes place Saturday, November 1, with a headline performance by Razed in Black, the genre-defying rock band with a cult following. The weekend opens Thursday, October 30, with pre-events and immersive experiences throughout the French Quarter.

Venue

House of Blues New Orleans

225 Decatur Street, French Quarter

Tickets and Info

Eventbrite – Endless Night 2025

Use discount code Zedkiel

About Endless Night

Founded by impresario Father Sebastiaan, Endless Night blends music, storytelling, and theatrical costuming into one of the most immersive nightlife experiences in the world. The flagship New Orleans event draws guests from around the globe each year.

About Patti Negri

Patti Negri is a bestselling author, entertainment personality, and live performer known for her work on Ghost Adventures, her podcast The Witching Hour, and appearances across major network and digital platforms. She has worked with creators including Lilly Singh, FaZe Rug, LaurDIY, and Good Mythical Morning, and was named “Best TV Psychic” by the Parapod Awards. Known worldwide as the Good Witch of Hollywood, she now brings her storytelling and production expertise to Endless Night as its new co-owner.

