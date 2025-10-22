- Docket Number:
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a final guidance for industry, FDA staff, and other stakeholders entitled “Patient-Focused Drug Development: Selecting, Developing, or Modifying Fit-for-Purpose Clinical Outcome Assessments.” This guidance (Guidance 3) is the third in a series of four methodological patient-focused drug development (PFDD) guidance documents that describe how stakeholders (patients, researchers, medical product developers, and others) can submit patient experience and other relevant information from patients and caregivers to be used for medical product development and regulatory decision-making. This guidance finalizes the draft guidance of the same title issued on June 30, 2022.
