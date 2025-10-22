Business IQ Edge Unveils S-Corp Salary Report to Optimize Wages and Strengthen IRS Compliance

Market-backed analysis, audit-ready documentation, and lifetime support, complete package priced at $997

STEWARTSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business IQ Edge announced today the launch of the Reasonable Compensation Salary Report (White-Glove), a professional service that sets an S-corporation owner’s wage using roles, hours, and market pay, then packages the analysis into an audit-defensible file. The service is led by Barry Roach, EA, who has reviewed over 1000 tax returns per year and represented business owners in countless IRS audits.“The fastest, safest way to save thousands in taxes as an S-Corp owner is to pay yourself the exact salary the IRS expects, nothing more, nothing less, and back it with market data,” said Barry Roach, Enrolled Agent and founder of Business IQ Edge. “Owners don’t need guesses or rules of thumb; they need a clear number that reflects what they actually do, documented the way a reviewer expects to see it.”Addressing a costly, common pain pointMany S-Corp owners still anchor wages to the informal “40–60% of profit” shortcut. That approach is not an IRS rule and often leads to either overpaying payroll tax or inviting look-back adjustments. Business IQ Edge replaces that guesswork with a fact-specific analysis tied to the owner’s real duties:• Map the roles the owner performs (executive, technician, admin, sales, ops, bookkeeping, etc.).• Assign realistic hours to each role (capped at 2,080 per year).• Benchmark each role to market compensation in the owner’s region and weight the result into one defensible salary.When wages are right-sized and documented, owners preserve what makes an S-Corp valuable, avoiding 15.3% payroll tax on distributions while maintaining access to the Qualified Business Income (QBI) deduction on eligible profit. Depending on the fact pattern, owners often free up $5,000–$10,000+ per year, and in stronger scenarios, up to $20,000. Results vary by situation; the primary benefit is compliant, documented compensation that stands on its own.A complete, audit-ready package, delivered without frictionThe White-Glove package is built to be fast and practical. Owners purchase online, book a 30-minute Zoom with a Business IQ Edge professional, answer straightforward questions about their weekly work, and receive the finished package within the service window.Included deliverables:• 1-on-1 Live Salary Session with a Professional – A guided intake to capture real duties and hours; no hunting for benchmarks or building spreadsheets.• Audit-Proof Owner Salary & Market Justification Report – A formal write-up connecting roles, hours, and market pay to a single defensible wage.• Done-For-You Audit Protection Kit – Role breakdowns, factor analysis, market comparables, citations, and formatted worksheets, assembled exactly as a reviewer expects.• “Plain English” IRS Compliance Blueprint – Clear guidance on why the wage is appropriate and how to keep it current as roles change.• S-Corp Minutes Compliance Templates – Fill-in-the-blank corporate minutes to memorialize the compensation decision.• Lifetime Audit Partner for Stress-Free Compliance – Ongoing support to clarify the analysis if questions arrive later.• LLC vs S-Corp Savings Forecast – A 10-year model showing the projected tax impact if you’re evaluating the S-Corp election.“Owners already wear many hats. We simply document the work correctly, tie it to the market, and present the findings in a way that lets them move on with their day,” Roach added. “In our experience, getting the salary right pays for itself quickly when wages have been too high, and when they’ve been too low, the documentation protects the owner from costly adjustments.”Pricing and availabilityThe Reasonable Compensation Salary Report (White-Glove) is available now for $997. After checkout, clients pick a 30-minute slot to complete the intake. Business IQ Edge finalizes the report and delivers the full documentation package within the stated timeframe. Get your report here: https://businessiqedge.com/offer-3 About Business IQ EdgeBusiness IQ Edge, LLC provides business education courses led by Enrolled Agent Barry Roach. Drawing from his extensive background reviewing over 1000 tax returns annually and representing clients in IRS audits, Barry translates complex financial concepts into actionable business education for entrepreneurs. The Reasonable Compensation Salary Report (White-Glove) reflects the firm’s commitment to clear analysis, clean documentation, and professional support that stands up when it matters.Media Contact:Business IQ Edge, LLCBusiness Address: 200 Bailey Drive, Suite 103, Stewartstown, PA 17363Email: support@businessiqedge.comPhone: 717-703-9661Client Inquiries:Email: support@businessiqedge.com(Checkout and scheduling details provided upon inquiry.)Disclosures: Savings depend on the owner’s specific facts and current law; no outcomes are guaranteed. QBI availability is subject to statutory limitations. Business IQ Edge provides analysis and documentation; clients should consult their tax advisor regarding implementation.

