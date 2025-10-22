FOUNDRY CRM Disrupts Broker Tech

SaaS Model at Half the Cost : CRM Launches Game-Changing Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOUNDRY CRM, the premier CRM for commercial real estate brokers, today unveiled its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, priced at 50% less than competitors, alongside its unique perpetual license option.This dual approach gives brokers unmatched flexibility to own or lease the industry’s most advanced CRM, tailored to their budget.“We built FOUNDRY to empower brokers, not burden them with high costs,” said Rick Peltz, Founder and former CIO of Marcus Millichap.“Our SaaS model removes upfront cost barriers, while our perpetual license offers long-term savings. Brokers no longer have to settle for overpriced, outdated platforms,” Peltz said.FOUNDRY’S web-based CRM is accessible on any device, built on best practices, and eliminates inefficiencies like duplicate entries. It challenges CIOs and CFOs to rethink costly, inflexible solutions and offers a scalable, broker-centric alternative.Current clients include broker teams from CBRE, JLL, Lee & Associates, RIPCO Real Estate, Centennial Advisers, SRS, Colliers and SperryCGA.Key Features:• Flexible Models: Perpetual license or SaaS at half the competitor cost.• Broker-Focused: Intuitive design with all data a click away.• Accessible Anywhere: Web-based, device-agnostic platform.Visit www.foundrycres.com for more information.FOUNDRY has also partnered with Terrakotta AI to integrate personalized AI voicemail technology, enabling brokers to supercharge cold calling by automatically delivering voice-cloned digital messages when a prospect prompts for a voicemail—seamlessly moving on to the next number to double outreach efficiency and boost callback rates for smarter, faster deal-making.##

