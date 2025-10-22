Conexus Solutions, Inc. Appoints Chris Wade as Director, Strategic Partnerships – Europe

Chris’s deep expertise in life sciences commercial solutions and his ability to build strong, strategic relationships across Europe make him an excellent addition to our leadership team,” — Akshay Kapadia

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conexus Solutions, Inc. , a leading provider of outsourced commercial and technology services for the life sciences industry, has announced the appointment of Chris Wade as Director, Strategic Partnerships – Europe. In this role, Chris will lead Conexus’s strategic partnership initiatives across Europe, focusing on building and managing high-value relationships that support growth and strengthen collaboration with key partners , including Veeva Systems.Chris brings more than 25 years of experience helping life sciences companies and their partners optimize commercial operations, digital strategy, and technology adoption. He has a proven track record in advising clients across Europe on CRM platforms, omnichannel strategies, and innovative go-to-market approaches, as well as in building partnerships with vendors, agencies, and technology providers to deliver successful outcomes.“Collaboration and alignment are key to creating meaningful impact in the life sciences industry,” said Chris. “I’m excited to establish and strengthen relationships with partners across Europe to deliver practical solutions that support client success and advance innovation.”In his new role at Conexus, Chris will oversee the development and execution of strategic partnership initiatives across Europe. He will collaborate with internal teams and external stakeholders to identify opportunities, strengthen relationships, and drive mutual growth for clients and partners across the life sciences ecosystem. His focus will include advancing collaboration with Conexus’s strategic partners, such as Veeva Systems, where Conexus serves as a Premier Commercial Cloud and Preferred Development Cloud partner.“Chris’s deep expertise in life sciences commercial solutions and his ability to build strong, strategic relationships across Europe make him an excellent addition to our leadership team,” said Akshay Kapadia, Founder and CEO of Conexus Solutions, Inc. “His leadership will further strengthen our strategic partnerships and position us for continued growth.”About Conexus Solutions, Inc.Conexus Solutions, Inc. is a life sciences technology and managed services partner helping commercial and R&D organizations simplify complexity, reduce risk, and operate more efficiently. With deep industry expertise and flexible, scalable delivery across Veeva, Salesforce, AI, analytics, and operational support, Conexus enables life sciences companies to accelerate growth, strengthen engagement, and focus on innovation and patient outcomes. Learn more at cnxsi.com.

