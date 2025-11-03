Dr. Kenneth Rosenfield Joins Salus Scientific Scientific & Advocacy Advisory Board

Global vascular leader joins Salus to advance solutions that improve occupational health and safety in the fluoroscopy suite

We are absolutely honored to have his expertise contributing to our efforts.” — Todd Flohr

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salus Scientific , a leader in radiation protection and medical safety solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth Rosenfield, MD, MSc, MHCDS as a strategic Advocacy & Scientific advisor. Dr. Rosenfield is a globally recognized interventional cardiologist and national leader in the treatment of complex coronary, peripheral arterial, and venous disease. He will receive the TCTGeoffrey O. Hartzler Master Operator Award during Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics(TCT), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation(CRF). TCTwill take place October 25-28, 2025, in San Francisco, California at the Moscone Center.Dr. Rosenfield currently serves as Section Head for Vascular Medicine and Intervention at Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital. His expertise spans fibromuscular dysplasia (FMD), peripheral artery disease, resistant hypertension, and spontaneous coronary artery dissection. He is also the Founder of the Pulmonary Embolism Response Team (PERT) Consortium, which has transformed the landscape of pulmonary embolism treatment, research, and education.In his advisory role, Dr. Rosenfield will provide guidance to Salus Scientific in developing a total solutions to reduce scatter radiation exposure in the fluoroscopy suite, supporting the company’s mission to enhance physician and staff safety.“Dr. Rosenfield is not only a luminary in the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease, but over the past few years he has led the charge in the field for every cath lab and fluoroscopy suite to better protect the entire healthcare team,” said Todd Flohr, Chief Executive Officer of Salus Scientific. “We are absolutely honored to have his expertise contributing to our efforts.”About Salus ScientificSalus Scientific is a med-tech company founded by healthcare providers for healthcare providers, focused on eliminating occupational radiation exposure through human-centered innovation. Known for solutions like GLiFT (a patented, ergonomic shielding system), the PeRM real-time monitoring program, and the Salus Shield garment management platform, the company combines rigorous product design, clinical education, and regulatory excellence to serve interventionalists, surgeons, and all support staff. Based in Charleston, SC, Salus is committed to changing how safety is delivered in medical environments.

