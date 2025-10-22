Submit Release
Seniornicity and Best Life Brands Team Up to Offer Free Listings and Boosted Online Presence for Franchisees

an image of a woman standing with arms folded

Simone Kelly is Founder and President of Seniornicity.

a company logo

Seniornicity is a niche B2B referral directory connecting senior transition specialists and home service providers with seniors and their families.

Comprehensive B2B Resource Aligns Service Providers to Help Seniors and Their Families Easily Find the Solutions They Need to Secure Optimal Living Arrangements

We are excited to bring this new national partnership to our franchisees, as it demonstrates our ongoing commitment to support additional revenue-generating opportunities.”
— Sue Strauss, National Accounts Director, Best Life Brands
NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seniornicity, a niche B2B referral directory connecting senior transition specialists and home service providers with seniors and their families, announced its acceptance as a national account with three franchised brands under Best Life Brands, a family of senior service-oriented companies.

Through this partnership, U.S. and Canadian franchisees from ComForCare/At Your Side, providers of in-home caregiving and private-duty nursing services; U.S. and Canadian franchisees from CarePatrol, the nation’s largest franchised senior solutions advising agency; and franchisees from Blue Moon Estate Sales, the leading home liquidation franchise in the United States, can create free listings designed to boost online visibility and make it easier for families to connect with trusted providers.

“Best Life Brands franchises help families navigate complex senior care decisions,” said Simone Kelly, founder and president of Seniornicity. “We’re thrilled to provide these companies an effective, affordable way to reach people who truly need their services.”

“We are excited to bring this new national partnership to our franchisees,” said Sue Strauss, National Accounts Director for Best Life Brands, “as it demonstrates our ongoing commitment to support additional revenue-generating opportunities.”

Seniornicity offers free and premium listing options for senior-focused businesses, creating a trusted, one-stop resource for families seeking vetter care, transition and home services. For more information or to register as a provider, visit Seniornicity.com.

About Seniornicity
Based in Newport Beach, Calif., Seniornicity is a B2B directory that connects vetter senior transition specialists and home service providers with families seeking support for aging in place or moving to senior communities.

About Best Life Brands, LLC
Based in Troy, Mich., Best Life Brands includes ComForCare/At Your Side, CarePatrol, Blue Moon Estate Sales, and Boost Home Healthcare. Together, the brands represent more than 600 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada.

GREG PITKOFF
GRiP Communications LLC
+1 718-614-6677
greg@gripcommpr.com

