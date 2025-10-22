Bay Atlantic University, SIC Group, and GPI Present 'The Game of Campaigns' — A Conversation on Ethics and Democracy

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay Atlantic University SIC Group USA, and the Global Policy Institute ( GPI ) are pleased to invite guests to the presentation of The Game of Campaigns, a new book by political consultant and author Kateryna Odarchenko, exploring the art, strategy, and technologies behind modern political campaigns.Published on Amazon, The Game of Campaigns serves as a comprehensive and practical guide for political consultants, politicians, civic activists, and students of political science. It combines real-world case studies, ethical reflections, and actionable tools to help readers understand and navigate the complexities of running effective and responsible campaigns in today’s fast-changing democratic environment.The event will take place on October 30 at Bay Atlantic University in Washington, D.C., and will feature an interactive discussion between the author and Paolo von Schirach, President of the Global Policy Institute (GPI) and Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Bay Atlantic University.The conversation will focus on the ethical dimensions of political campaigning — highlighting integrity, transparency, and responsibility in elections. It will also explore how educational and literary initiatives, including curated book collections, can foster a more ethical and informed approach to democracy and political communications.“Our goal is to highlight not just the technologies and strategies behind political success, but the values that sustain democracy,” said Paolo von Schirach, President of the Global Policy Institute. “Through dialogue and education, institutions like GPI play a vital role in promoting ethical political practices and strengthening democratic culture.”As a political strategist and partner at SIC Group USA, Kateryna Odarchenko has advised numerous campaigns and civic initiatives, with a focus on ethical leadership, public trust, and civic engagement. Her work emphasizes the importance of building political communications rooted in integrity and public accountability.“Democracy cannot thrive on manipulation or fear — it grows when voters and politicians alike believe in transparency, respect, and dialogue,” said Kateryna Odarchenko, author of The Game of Campaigns. “With this book, I wanted to show that effective campaigns and ethical campaigns are not opposites — they can and must go hand in hand if we want to strengthen democratic institutions worldwide.”The Global Policy Institute, based in Washington, D.C., is a leading think tank dedicated to research and dialogue on international relations, governance, and democracy. Through events, partnerships, and educational programs, GPI continues to provide a platform for global thought leaders and emerging voices committed to the principles of open, accountable, and transparent governance.Event Details:Date: October 30, 2025Location: Bay Atlantic University, Washington, D.C.Speakers:• Kateryna Odarchenko, Author of The Game of Campaigns, Political Consultant, and Partner, SIC Group USA• Paolo von Schirach, President, Global Policy Institute; Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Bay Atlantic UniversityFor registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-game-of-campaigns-book-presentation-discussion-tickets-1661008835139?aff=oddtdtcreator For more information or media inquiries, please contact: info@sic-group.usAbout Bay Atlantic UniversityLocated steps from the White House, Bay Atlantic University (BAU) is a private, not-for-profit institution offering bachelor’s, master’s, and non-degree programs in Business, Information Science, and Political Science and International Relations—fields that drive innovation, governance, and economic growth in Washington, D.C. and around the world. BAU delivers a focused, career-oriented approach to higher education, equipping students with the skills, knowledge, and critical thinking needed to thrive in today’s global economy. The university is home to one of the largest MBA programs in the area and is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

