SABER College Highlights the Role of Medical Assistants While Continuing Enrollment for Its Medical Assisting Program

The Miami-based institution joins the national celebration of Medical Assistants Week, reaffirming its commitment to preparing skilled healthcare professionals.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As healthcare providers nationwide celebrate Medical Assistants Recognition Week, SABER College is shining a spotlight on the professionals who keep patient care moving and on the new opportunities the College is creating for future medical assistants in South Florida.

In August, SABER College announced its Associate of Science in Medical Assisting, a program designed for individuals seeking a direct, hands-on path into the healthcare field. Classes combine online coursework, on-campus lab training, and a supervised externship that helps students build confidence in real healthcare environments.

“Medical assistants are the link between patients and providers, the human connection that keeps every medical practice running smoothly,” said Josefina Bonet, CEO of SABER College. “We are proud to celebrate their contributions and to expand access to quality education for those who aspire to join this essential profession.”

Expanding Access to Healthcare Education in South Florida

Since announcing the program in August, SABER College has continued advancing its mission to expand access to healthcare education across South Florida. The program prepares students for both clinical and administrative responsibilities, from taking vital signs and performing EKGs to managing electronic health records and scheduling.

Designed for working adults, career changers, and first-time college students alike, the Medical Assisting program offers flexible scheduling and guidance from admissions through graduation. Financial aid is available for those who qualify.

“Our students come to SABER with ambition, purpose, and a genuine sense of vocation,” Bonet added. “We give them the structure, mentorship, and skills to turn that calling into a meaningful career.”

About the Medical Assisting Program

The Associate of Science in Medical Assisting at SABER College is a comprehensive 24-month program that blends academic study with practical training to prepare students for immediate entry into the healthcare workforce. It is ideal for individuals seeking to begin a healthcare career or to change paths and build a more stable, rewarding professional future.

The curriculum integrates clinical skills such as patient care, phlebotomy, EKG, laboratory procedures, and infection control, along with administrative training in medical billing, coding, insurance processing, and electronic health records (EHR) management.

Students complete the first portion of their studies online for added flexibility, followed by on-campus lab sessions that allow them to practice procedures in a realistic healthcare setting. The program culminates in a 180-hour supervised externship, where students apply their knowledge in a real medical office or clinic under professional supervision.

Graduates are equipped with the technical expertise, professional ethics, and communication skills needed to excel as part of a healthcare team in physicians’ offices, outpatient clinics, and specialty practices.

A Profession Worth Celebrating

Medical Assistants Recognition Week, observed October 20–24, 2025, celebrates the contributions of medical assistants across the country. The annual event, established by the American Association of Medical Assistants (AAMA), honors the compassion, professionalism, and technical expertise that define the field.

By joining the national celebration, SABER College underscores how education directly supports the strength of the healthcare system. Throughout the week, the College will dedicate a series of social media posts and digital features to highlight the impact of medical assistants and to celebrate their role in improving patient care. The College’s Medical Assisting Program reflects that same mission, aligning academic rigor with practical training and preparing students for one of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare.

“When students choose medical assisting, they are choosing a profession that makes a real difference in people’s lives,” said Josefina Bonet, CEO of SABER College. “It is a career that combines skill, empathy, and stability—values that mirror what we stand for as a college.”

About SABER College

Founded in 1992, SABER College is an accredited institution located in Miami, Florida, dedicated to preparing students for meaningful careers in healthcare and language education. It offers Associate of Science degrees in Professional Nursing, Physical Therapist Assistant, and Medical Assisting, along with an Online ESOL Program for Florida residents. Accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE) and licensed by the Commission for Independent Education (CIE), SABER College continues to serve South Florida’s diverse community with a mission grounded in excellence, integrity, and student success.

For more information about the Medical Assisting Program, visit www.sabercollege.edu or call (305) 443-9170.

