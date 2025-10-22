CMG Expands Product Range with Open Top Containers for Oversized Cargo Handling

Open Top Containers for Sale 20ft used open top shipping container for sale open top shipping container CMG

CMG Containers launches Open Top Containers — perfect for loading oversized, heavy, or irregular cargo with easy top access.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --CMG Containers, a leading U.S.-based provider of modular and shipping container solutions, has introduced its latest addition — Open Top Containers, designed specifically for oversized, heavy, and irregularly shaped cargo. These containers allow for top-loading access, enabling effortless handling of materials that cannot be loaded through standard container doors.Built from premium corten steel and engineered for durability, CMG’s Open Top Containers offer a secure and flexible solution for industries such as construction, mining, manufacturing, and global logistics, where top-access loading is essential for operational efficiency.Enhancing Cargo Handling with Top-Loading FlexibilityWhen it comes to transporting bulky machinery, building materials, or irregular equipment, traditional containers often fall short. CMG’s Open Top Containers address this challenge through a removable tarpaulin roof and reinforced top frame, allowing cranes or forklifts to load and unload materials with ease.This design ensures safe, efficient cargo handling and better space utilization, helping companies reduce time and operational costs across shipping and construction projects.“Our Open Top Containers are engineered for industries that move heavy and complex cargo daily,” said Ken Malkoç, CEO of CMG Containers. “They simplify top-loading logistics without compromising strength, security, or weather protection.”Key Features of CMG’s Open Top Containers• Top-Loading Design: Removable tarpaulin roof and swingable top bars for crane or forklift access.• Heavy-Duty Construction: Built from corrosion-resistant corten steel for long-term resilience.• Weather-Resistant Protection: Secure tarpaulin cover keeps cargo shielded from rain, dust, and debris.• Adaptable for Large Loads: Perfect for machinery, pipes, timber, and industrial equipment.• Multiple Configurations: Available in 20ft and 40ft sizes to fit diverse capacity needs.• ISO-Certified: Fully compatible with global transport and stacking standards.Simplifying Oversized Cargo ManagementCMG’s Open Top Containers represent the company’s ongoing commitment to designing modular solutions that adapt to real-world challenges. By integrating top-loading accessibility with CMG’s proven engineering standards, the company offers customers a more efficient way to handle oversized or irregular freight.From international shipping lines and logistics providers to on-site construction and industrial projects, these containers combine capacity, durability, and accessibility — ensuring performance and protection even under demanding conditions.“The Open Top line provides more than just added volume — it provides smarter access,” added Malkoç. “We’ve built a solution for businesses that deal with complexity daily, giving them reliability from loading to delivery.”Get a Free QuoteWhy Choose CMG Containers?• Industry leader in modular and specialty container design.• Expansive inventory of 8ft, 10ft, 20ft, 40ft, and specialty containers for varied uses.• Custom engineering and modification services tailored to business needs.• Nationwide network offering fast, dependable delivery and support.CMG Containers continues to set new benchmarks in container innovation and cargo management, providing high-performance, customer-driven solutions that support the evolving needs of U.S. industries and beyond.About CMG ContainersBased in Miami, Florida, CMG Containers specializes in the sale, rental, and customization of new and used shipping containers, modular offices, kiosks, and custom-built container systems. Serving commercial, industrial, and residential clients across the United States, CMG delivers reliable, sustainable, and innovative products built to withstand the demands of modern logistics and construction.Contact Information:Ken Malkoç📧 Email: info@cmgcontainers.com🌐 Website: www.cmgcontainers.net 📞 Tel: 877-712-8775

