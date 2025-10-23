Foundation Repair Service Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Foundation Repair Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Foundation Repair Service Market Through 2025?

The market for foundation repair services has seen significant expansion in the past years. The market size, which was $3.17 billion in 2024, is predicted to increase to $3.35 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This trend in growth during the historical period can be traced back to several factors such as changes in the housing market, aging infrastructure, environmental influences, a rise in property ownership, as well as construction codes and regulations.

The anticipated increase in the size of the foundation repair service market is expected to be robust in the forthcoming years, achieving a value of $4.33 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Various factors like population expansion and urbanization, effects of climate change, home remodeling trends, insurance industry's role, and preventive maintenance activities are set to fuel growth during the forecast period. Key emerging trends in this period consist of the availability of financial options, the employment of helical piers and screw piles, highlighting aesthetic foundation repair options, community education and increasing awareness programs, along with partnerships with home inspection services.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Foundation Repair Service Market?

The rise in residential and commercial buildings is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the foundation repair service market in the future. Residential buildings are those designed for habitation, while commercial buildings are primarily meant for conducting business. Services for repairing foundation flaws, flooring damages and other concrete structures are required for both commercial and residential projects alike. As an example, Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu Limited, a UK-based professional services firm, analyzed data from the US Census Bureau revealing that total construction spending had risen by 7.4% to $1.98 trillion in August 2023. Moreover, according to data from the United States Census Bureau, the number of privately-owned housing units given the green light by building permits surged by 13.8% to 1,524,000 in February 2023, a significant increase from the adjusted figure of 1,339,000 in January 2023. This surge in residential and commercial buildings thus directly contributes to the growth of the foundation repair service market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Foundation Repair Service Market?

Major players in the Foundation Repair Service include:

• Alfa Foundations

• Ram Jack Distribution LLC

• Bix Basement Systems

• BDry Alabama

• The Dwyer Company Inc.

• AFS Foundation & Waterproofing Specialists

• Helitech

• Arizona Foundation Solutions

• Master Services

• Baker's Waterproofing & Foundation Repair

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Foundation Repair Service Industry?

The emergence of technological advancement is a notable trend in the foundation repair service market. Several leading companies in this market segment are concentrating on creating innovative technological solutions to fortify their market presence. Specifically, Master Builders Solutions, a German company providing sophisticated chemical solutions for construction, introduced a unique MasterEmaco OneMix Concrete Repair System in October 2022. This system is eco-friendly, customizable, and intended to enhance flexibility, productivity, and usability without needing any separate, dedicated items. It includes a multipurpose bag of foundational material that may be used in varying environments by just modifying the water quantity needed. Furthermore, a combination of this base material with six specialized Power Paks™ can result in creating 120 distinct products.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Foundation Repair Service Market

The foundation repair servicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Repair Type: Settlement Repair, Wall Repair, Chimney Repair, Floor Slab Repair, Other Repair Type

2) By Applications: Buildings, Roads, Pavements, And Tunnels, Railways, Dams, Other Application

3) By End User: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Settlement Repair: Underpinning, Helical Piers

2) By Wall Repair: Bowing Wall Repair, Cracked Wall Repair

3) By Chimney Repair: Chimney Rebuilding, Chimney Stabilization

4) By Floor Slab Repair: Slab Jacking, Mudjacking

5) By Other Repair Types: Drainage Solutions, Waterproofing, Soil Stabilization

Global Foundation Repair Service Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the market for foundation repair services and is forecasted to continue its growth trajectory. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

