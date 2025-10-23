Food Waste Management Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Food Waste Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Food Waste Management Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, there's been a consistent expansion in the size of the food waste management market. This market is projected to increase from $74.48 billion in 2024 to $78.2 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The past growth in this sector can be credited to various factors such as regulatory measures and compliance, escalating awareness about the environment, reduction in costs and resource efficiency, initiatives related to corporate social responsibility (CSR), and campaigns focused on public awareness and education.

It is anticipated that the food waste management market will undergo significant expansion in the upcoming years. Projected to reach a value of $95.92 billion by 2029, it will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The expected growth during the forecast period can be associated with factors such as initiatives for a circular economy, governmental strategies and incentives, and a rising demand for sustainable practices among consumers. Key trends likely to be seen during this forecast period encompass improvement in food waste recovery technologies, an emphasis on consumer education and alterations in behavior, the emergence of food waste monitoring applications, the execution of circular economy procedures, and global measures to combat food loss and waste.

Download a free sample of the food waste management market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=13149&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Food Waste Management Market?

The anticipated rise in organic municipal waste is set to catalyze the expansion of the food waste management market. Essentially, organic municipal waste comprises of municipal solid waste (MSW) consisting of biodegradable materials originated from living organisms. The role of food waste management is instrumental in handling the full spectrum of organic municipal waste that encompasses food waste, yard waste, and any other biodegradable substances. These can be efficiently and sustainably managed by implementing sound food waste management techniques. For example, as per the data released by the gov.uk, a UK-based information portal, in 2022, the UK dispatched 6.3 million tons of biodegradable municipal waste to landfill with England being responsible for 81% of the total waste. England alone produced 5.1 million tons of the UK’s complete biodegradable waste assigned to landfill in that particular year. Thus, the escalation in organic municipal waste is predicted to fuel the expansion of the food waste management market.

Which Players Dominate The Food Waste Management Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Food Waste Management include:

• Veolia Environnement S.A.

• Waste Management Inc.

• Remondis SE & Co. KG

• Republic Services Inc.

• FCC Environment Limited

• DS Smith PLC

• Suez S.A.

• Waste Connections Inc.

• Hearthside Phood Solutions LLC

• Clean Harbors Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Food Waste Management Market In The Globe?

Key industry players in the food waste management market, such as the Tesco Tinder online marketplace, are introducing novel technologies to bolster their market profitability. Tesco Tinder, an innovative online platform, facilitates trading of surplus products among suppliers, thereby mitigating waste and reducing manufacturing costs. As an example, in December 2022, Tesco PLC, a retail giant from the UK, unveiled the Tesco Tinder application, aimed at enhancing supply chain efficacy. This app enables suppliers with surplus stock to connect with other Tesco suppliers in need, thereby curtailing food waste due to overproduction or ineffective supply chain management. Tesco Tinder advocates for sustainable operations by reducing waste and promoting the use of surplus stock.

Global Food Waste Management Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The food waste managementmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Waste Type: Cereals, Dairy And Dairy Products, Fruits And Vegetables, Meat And Poultry, Fish And Seafood, Oilseeds And Pulses, Roots And Tubers, Other Waste Types

2) By Service: Collection, Transportation, Disposal And Recycling

3) By Source: Residential, Industrial

4) By Application: Feed, Fertilizers, Biofuel, Power Generation, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Primary Food Producers, Food Manufacturers, Food Distributors And Suppliers, Food Service Providers, Municipalities And Households

Subsegments:

1) By Cereals: Wheat, Rice, Corn

2) By Dairy And Dairy Products: Milk, Cheese, Yogurt

3) By Fruits And Vegetables: Fresh Produce, Processed Fruits And Vegetables

4) By Meat And Poultry: Beef, Pork, Chicken

5) By Fish And Seafood: Fresh Fish, Processed Seafood

6) By Oilseeds And Pulses: Soybeans, Lentils

7) By Roots And Tubers: Potatoes, Carrots

8) By Other Waste Types: Bakery Products, Packaged Foods

View the full food waste management market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-waste-management-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Food Waste Management Market?

In 2024, North America led the food waste management market and is forecasted to see substantial growth. The report covered several regions including Asia-Pacific, which is projected to be the quickest growing region within the predicted timeframe. Other regions addressed in the report consist of Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Food Waste Management Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Shipping Containers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/shipping-containers-global-market-report

Boiler Tank And Shipping Container Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/boiler-tank-and-shipping-container-global-market-report

Insulated Shipping Packaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insulated-shipping-packaging-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.