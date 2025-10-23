Flame Arrestor Market to Reach USD $7.85 Billion by 2029 at 7.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Flame Arrestor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Flame Arrestor Market?

In recent years, the size of the flame arrestor market has experienced strong growth. Expansion is expected from $5.49 billion in 2024 to $5.81 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The historical period growth is largely a result of the expanding chemical and petrochemical sectors, enhanced focus on industrial safety norms, upsurge in oil and gas exploration activities, growing awareness of fire risks in industrial operations, and incrementing industrial activities in numerous nations.

In the coming years, robust expansion is anticipated in the flame arrestor market with the size projected to reach $7.85 billion in 2029, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Factors promoting growth in the forecast period encompass stringent environmental and safety standards, the rise in the energy and power generation sectors, the incorporation of flame arrestors in developing economies, growing usage of flame arrestors in the domain of renewable energy, and escalating demand in the consumer durables industry. Notable trends for this period involve advancements in flame arrestor technology, the inclusion of smart sensors and monitoring systems in flame arrestors, the use of materials resistant to corrosion for building flame arrestors, custom-making of flame arrestors for distinct industrial uses, and cooperation among flame arrestor producers and end-users.

Download a free sample of the flame arrestor market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7014&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Flame Arrestor Global Market Growth?

The escalation in the exploration of oil and gas is likely to spur the growth of the flame arrestor market in the future. The preparatory processes for geological surveys and acquiring land rights, along with production aspects like onshore and offshore drilling, all constitute the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry. Flame arrestors, which permit gas to flow but restrict flames from igniting, are essential in mitigating the risk of large fires or explosions amid heightened production and the safety concerns over secure gas transportation processes. S&P Global, a publicly traded corporation in the United States, published a survey report in March 2022 indicating a substantial increase in oil and gas exploration activities in Q1, with elevations in production, capital expenditures, employment, and overall operating costs reported. Moreover, approximately 52% of surveyed individuals reported an increase in oil production, while 47% reported an increase in natural gas production in the first quarter of 2022. Consequently, these intensifying oil and gas exploration activities are fueling the growth of the flame arrestor market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Flame Arrestor Market?

Major players in the Flame Arrestor include:

• Ermacora Claudio Company

• Emerson Electric Company

• PROTEGO Braunschweiger Flammenfilter GmbH

• L&J Technologies

• Morrison Brothers Co.

• Tornado Combustion Technologies Inc.

• Motherwell Tank Protection Ltd.

• Protectoseal Ltd.

• ERGIL Group

• Westech Industrial Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Flame Arrestor Market?

The flame arrestor market is experiencing a surge in popularity due to the emergence of new product innovation as a primary trend. Major firms within this market are focusing their resources on creating novel product innovations to consolidate their market position. Notably, in August 2022, G. W. Lisk Company Inc., recognized for manufacturing and supplying solenoid valves in the US, introduced a series of in-line deflagration flame arrestors, which are ATEX (Equipment for potentially explosive atmospheres), IECEx (International Electrotechnical Commission Explosive), and UL/ULC certified. These flame arrestor series are ideal for oil and gas facilities up to 4 inches in Class 1: Div 1 (Zone 0,1) and Div 2 (Zone 2). Designed with superior safety and field performance as a priority, these flame arrestors limit obstructions in the flow channel and ensure structural durability.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Flame Arrestor Market Report?

The flame arrestormarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: In-line, End-Of-line

2) By Application: Storage Tank, Pipeline, Incinerator, Ventilation System, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Oil And Gas, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Mining, Power Generation, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By In-Line: Pipe-Mounted In-line Arrestors, Flanged In-line Arrestors, Threaded In-line Arrestors

2) By End-of-Line: Simple End-Of-Line Arrestors, High-Temperature End-Of-Line Arrestors, Multi-purpose End-Of-Line Arrestors

View the full flame arrestor market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flame-arrestor-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Flame Arrestor Industry?

The Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in the Flame Arrestor sector in 2024 and is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The Flame Arrestor market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Flame Arrestor Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hyaluronic-acid-based-dermal-fillers-global-market-report

Anti Aging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-aging-global-market-report

Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dermatology-medical-lasers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.