Fire Protection System Pipes Market Size to Garner $34.7 Billion Worldwide by 2032 at 5.6% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Fire Protection System Pipes Market by Material Type (Steel, CPVC, and Others), Application (Fire Suppression System, and Fire Sprinkler System), and End User (Commercial, Industrial, Governmental, Institutional, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 ". According to the report, the global fire protection system pipes market was valued at $20,229.8 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $34,744.2 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.68% from 2023 to 2032.Request PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A290083 Prime determinants of growthNorth America stands out as a primary user of fire protection system pipes, mainly owing to the expansion of the construction industry and increased awareness concerning fire safety measures. The escalation of urban development in emerging nations such as India, China, and Brazil has notably propelled the market for fire protection system pipes. Furthermore, a surge in the demand for these pipes within the oil & gas sector plays a pivotal role in fostering market growth. Growth in the construction sector also drives the fire protection system pipes market.The steel segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Based on material type, the steel segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly more than half of the fire protection system pipes market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period and the CPVC segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to high demand and their associated benefits such as prolonged durability, resistance to fire, easy availability and cost-effectiveness.Buy This Research Report ( 220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/17e8ad8f1bcfc8f787f36a1559985c1d The fire suppression segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Based on application, the fire suppression segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the fire protection system pipes market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in demand for fire protection systems in different industrial verticals such as manufacturing and chemicals. However, the fire sprinkler segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to rise in the requirement of water sprinkler systems in the residential and institutional sectors.The commercial segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.Based on end-user, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the fire protection system pipes market revenue, and the industrial segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032. Growth in developing countries such as China, Japan, India, Africa, and others, is driving the commercial and industrial segment for the fire protection system pipes market.The Asia-Pacific region to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the fire protection system pipes market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, and LAMEA is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032. This is owing to rise in urbanization and industrialization in countries such as Africa and the Middle East.Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A290083 Leading Market Players: -Anvil International, LLC.ASTRAL LIMITEDChina Lesso Group Holdings LimitedGf Piping SystemsHALMA PLCJohnson Controls International plcMinimax Viking GmbHMueller Industries, Inc.Simona AGTPMC STEEL (Tianjin Profound Multinational Trade Co., Ltd.)The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the fire protection system pipes market. These players have adopted different strategies such as investments, and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 