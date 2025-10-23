Comprehensive Report on the Green Technology Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Green Technology Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Green Technology Market Through 2025?

The market size for green technology has seen a significant expansion in the past few years. This market is projected to increase from a valuation of $23.63 billion in 2024 to a substantial $29.87 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of an impressive 26.4%. The historic surge can be credited to a growing consciousness about the advantages of green technologies, increasing requirements for biomass solutions, a pressing need to tackle climate change issues, a shift in preference towards deployment-ready climate tech solutions that can be rolled out quickly, and a favourable stance on sustainable investment.

In the coming years, the green technology market is expected to experience considerable growth, with its worth predicted to increase to $71.56 billion in 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%. The surge during the forecast period can be due to factors such as corporations' growing commitment to achieve net-zero emissions, developing economies funneling investments into eco-friendly infrastructure, intensified concerns about climate change and environmental destruction, increased awareness among consumers and industries, and state initiatives encouraging the adoption of green technology. Key trends to observe in this forecast period encompass data measurement technologies, software solutions aimed at enhancing efficiency, the creation of new revenue avenues, performance monitoring, driving innovation in climate technology, and offering profitable, scalable solutions.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Green Technology Market?

The growth of the green technology market is anticipated to accelerate due to the growing shift towards sustainable investing. This type of investing, also referred to as ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing, aims to secure financial returns while also factoring in ESG considerations. The heightened acknowledgment of environmental and social issues has broadened the range of investments contributing to a sustainable future. Green technology is incorporated in sustainable investing by directing funds towards firms that are creating and employing eco-friendly solutions to tackle major global issues. Such firms not only generate financial returns but also promote a sustainable future. For example, a report by Morgan Stanly in February 2024 pointed to US-based financial services showing that assets under management (AUM) in sustainable funds had escalated to $3.4 trillion by the end of 2023. This represented 7.2% of all global AUM, and it was a 15% rise from the $2.24 trillion in 2022. As such, the burgeoning shift towards sustainable investing is fueling the expansion of the green technology market.

Which Players Dominate The Green Technology Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Green Technology include:

• Alphabet Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Engie SA

• Tencent Holdings Limited

• General Electric Company

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• SAP SE

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Green Technology Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations in the green technology market prioritise sophisticated green solutions to foster innovation, minimise environmental harm, and aid in the switch to a sustainable economy. This portfolio is comprised of a range of insurance products and services specifically designed to meet clients' net-zero goals by focusing on sustainable technologies and risk mitigation tactics. For example, Munich Re Specialty Group, the green technology sector of Munich Re, a German firm, debuted their green solutions portfolio in May 2023 to assist clients in achieving their net-zero ambitions. By 2030, the scheme intends to frame the group as a central supplier of commercial specialty and primary green insurance risks. The Green Solutions portfolio incorporates both existing green technology services and inventive risk safeguards. The aim of the portfolio is to become the chosen partner for sustainable risks in the London and Lloyd’s markets, capitalising on Munich Re's extensive worldwide distribution channels to support the move towards a net-zero economy. In addition to technologies like photovoltaic, wind, carbon capture, and energy storage, green solutions will also offer access to intangible asset products such as cyber coverage.

Global Green Technology Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The green technologymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Technology: Internet Of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence And Analytics, Digital Twin, Cybersecurity, Blockchain

3) By Applications: Non-Residential, Residential, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Renewable Energy Solutions, Energy Efficiency Solutions, Sustainable Water Management Solutions, Green Building Solutions, Waste Management Solutions

2) By Services: Consulting And Advisory Services, Installation And Implementation Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Environmental Auditing And Certification Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Green Technology Market?

In 2024, North America topped the list as the most significant area in the green technology market. The market is projected to witness the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the green technology market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

